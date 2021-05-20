NAVASOTA — All signs Thursday night indicated that the Lake Belton Lady Broncos not only would complete their comeback attempt against Huffman Hargrave but also punch their ticket to the regional final and put them on the doorstep of the state tournament.
However, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Falcons ensured that this best-of-three Class 4A Region III semifinal softball series would live on and that a winner-take-all Game 3 would be required.
After Lake Belton scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead in Game 2 of the series Thursday, Hargrave put runners at second and third base with two outs before Christin Haygood crushed a pitch over the center field wall for a walk-off home run to give the Lady Falcons a 7-6 win at Ira Floyd Field.
After Lake Belton starting pitcher Zakayia Fredrick issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, Shelby Schultz took over in the circle for the Lady Broncos (31-6). Lindsey Gonzalez hit a single to right field that put runners at the corners with one out. Schultz responded with a strikeout and a groundout to bring up Haygood as Hargrave’s final hope. The senior got a hold of a 2-1 pitch to extend the series and cap her 4-for-4 night that included four RBIs, two singles and a double.
Lake Belton — which had its 10-game winning streak snapped after winning the series opener 4-1 on Wednesday and suffered its first postseason loss — scored five of its six runs in its final two at-bats. Elaina Herrera singled home Madison Lux, and Angie DeLeon followed immediately with an RBI double to pull the Lady Broncos within 4-3 in the sixth.
After a discussion among the umpires, they ruled Hargrave interfered with the ball and allowed Lux to score from third base to make it 6-4.
Fredrick threw six innings and allowed four runs on six hits and struck out four. The sophomore settled down after a turbulent first inning in which Hargrave scored three runs on three hits and took advantage of a pair of Lake Belton errors. Fredrick retired 15 of the next 19 batters she faced before the seventh.
Haygood started in the circle for Hargrave (29-11) and allowed six runs on 11 hits and struck out nine.
Casey Schultz scored on Lady Falcons catcher Taylor Byron’s errant throw to second base to inch Lake Belton closer at 3-1 in the fourth. Kylen Padgett hit a home run for the 2019 state champions to make it 4-1, before Lake Belton scored five straight.
Holman had a triple and finished 3-for-4, and Lux had a pair of doubles.
