NAVASOTA — It’s not easy to knock a champion off its pedestal, not even when the challenger is primed, prepared, and wholeheartedly determined to do so.
Lake Belton slugged its way to a 7-6 victory in Game 2 to even its Class 4A Region III best-of-three final and force a winner-take-all showdown against Liberty as the heat — the pressure and the stakes, also — kept rising Saturday at Ira Floyd Field.
The reigning state champion Lady Panthers, with an answer for seemingly every scenario, recovered from their wobble and flexed their title-toting mettle in Game 3, recording 19 hits in a 16-4 victory that clinched their return trip to Austin and the UIL state tournament.
“It’s a tough one. We ran out of gas,” Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn said. “(Liberty) hits the ball better than any team we’ve faced all year long. ... They are going to go win it again. I’ll tell you that right now. They compete and put the ball in play.”
Blackburn hugged each of the Lady Broncos (29-7) before they departed the postgame huddle for the final time in a season during which they captured a second straight District 19-4A crown and advanced to the doorstep of Red & Charline McCombs Field once again.
“I’m very proud of my kids for continuing to fight. That was embarrassing, but we fought,” Blackburn said of what turned into a runaway in Game 3. “When I called time that last time, I told them, ‘We are not quitters. Do not quit.’ They responded. We fought to the last pitch. They fought. That’s all I can ask of them.”
The Lady Panthers (37-6), who upended Lake Belton in three games during last season’s regional final that also was played in Navasota, shift their attention to their second trip to the state semifinals in as many seasons and the possibility of a third state title since 2018.
Liberty defeated Corpus Christi Callallen 10-3 in last year’s championship game.
“This is a different team and I’m just so proud,” Liberty head coach Karen Slack said.
With temperatures well above 100 degrees on the turf, Liberty’s offense heated up early, and the Lady Panthers scored often in the deciding tilt.
Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the first then went ahead to stay with a five-run second that included Hollie Thomas’ grand slam. The Lady Panthers added single runs in the third and fifth for an 8-2 advantage before Casey Schultz belted her second two-run home run of the game to make it 8-4.
Liberty countered with a series-clinching eight-run top of the seventh in which Bryana Pantalion’s inside-the-park HR was among five hits that made four Lake Belton errors that much more costly.
“We hit it right at them the whole game. They found the holes. That was the difference in the game,” Blackburn said. “They capitalized on some errors. I don’t know how many we had but it was significant.
“We struggled to maintain focus when we were tired,” Blackburn said. “I don’t know if it’s condition-related or because it’s 110 out here on the turf.”
Brookelyn Taylor relieved Kamdyn Chandler in the circle for the seventh, the lone inning over the two-day, three-game series Chandler did not pitch.
Chandler allowed four hits and four runs in Game 3. Schultz’s other homer was in the second, briefly putting the Lady Broncos in front 2-1.
Pantalion and Reese Evans had three hits each for the Lady Panthers in the third game. Six others had at least two hits, including Reagan Williamson, who had a third-inning homer.
With Liberty up 1-0 in the series after taking Game 1 on Friday night, 3-1, Lake Belton faced elimination from the get-go Saturday. The Lady Broncos did what they needed to do in order to prolong their campaign another few hours.
“I told them last night, ‘Your back’s in the corner. You can fight like hell or quit.’ They fought and they won — forced a Game 3,” Blackburn said.
Madison Lux’s towering two-run HR over the wall in right-center put the Lady Broncos ahead 2-1. After Liberty tied it at 2 in the second, and Lake Belton’s Elaina Herrera chased in Autumn Holman in the third with a sacrifice fly, Lux produced the pop again with a grand slam to center that pushed it to 7-2.
Liberty scored four in the bottom of the fifth to add some dramatics, but Shelby Schultz kept the Lady Panthers at bay the rest of the way.
Shelby Schultz and Zakayia Fredrick each pitched in Game 3, a duo that will return along with everyone else on Lake Belton’s roster. They’ll be back as a 5A program, too.
“We’ll regroup and make it happen,” Blackburn said. “We’ll make it happen.”
CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
(Best-of-3)
All games at Navasota High School
Friday, May 27
- Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1
Saturday, May 28
- Lake Belton 7, Liberty 6
- Liberty 16, Lake Belton 4, Liberty wins series 2-1
