HEWITT — Lake Belton’s Schultz sisters had their respective games in tune at the plate and in the circle Thursday, and the Lady Broncos needed them both.
Shelby Schultz struck out 15 while throwing a three-hitter and sister Casey Schultz had three hits, including a home run in the first, as Lake Belton posted a 10-1 victory over Waco Connally in a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal at Waco Midway.
It marked the first time Lake Belton (26-5) has gone the seven-inning distance this postseason. The Lady Broncos advanced to play either El Campo or Huffman-Hargrave in the regional semifinals next week. Connally’s season ended at 14-19.
In addition to limiting the Cadets' offense, Shelby Schultz also sparked Lake Belton’s with three hits and scoring two runs. Casey Schultz finished with three RBIs.
“Those are two of the most consistent players I’ve ever had,” Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn said. “We always have a chance when Shelby’s pitching if we just score a couple of runs. Casey was hitting the ball hard.”
The Lady Broncos made their biggest noise in the first, highlighted by Casey Schultz’s two-run blast over the left-field fence.
“It came up there like a big, fat beach ball,” Casey Schultz said. “It was an outside pitch and I didn’t mean to pull it. I wasn’t trying to hit a home run, but good things happen when you just try to hit the ball hard.”
Shelby Schultz doubled and scored when Madison Lux reached on an error before Casey Schultz cleared the bases. Lake Belton added two more in the inning with RBI base hits for Angie DeLeon and Alexis Ortiz to make it a 5-0 game.
That’s how it stayed for three innings before Connally picked up its lone run in the fourth. Serenity Cade-Williams led off with a double, stole third and came home on an errant throw for a 5-1 margin.
Lake Belton reignited for four runs in the fifth for a 9-1 advantage.
“After that first inning, I guess we felt like we had the game,” Shelby Schultz said. “Fortunately, we got it back together.”
Lux and Casey Schultz started the fifth with back-to-back doubles. Schultz later scored, and Hannah Jensen brought in two — Haley Huffman and DeLeon.
The Lady Broncos tacked on another in the sixth as Shelby Schultz led off with a double and later scored when Herrera reached on an error. Lake Belton left the bases loaded to come up shy of ending the game early on the 10-run mercy rule.
It was enough of a test to get the Lady Broncos’ attention for the rest of the way.
“We fell asleep and gave them some life,” Blackburn said. “This will wake us up to practice a little harder the next week.”
