NAVASOTA — Liberty and Lake Belton softball players and coaches walked off the turf on opposite sides of Ira Floyd Field with different sets of emotions following Game 1 of their Class 4A Region III best-of-three final after the Lady Panthers grabbed a 3-1 victory.
Everybody, though, had thoughts along the same lines.
“In my opinion, it may give us a little confidence, but for about 30 minutes. After that, there’s still another day, another game,” Liberty head coach Karen Slack said. “(Lake Belton) can come back with a vengeance. That’s how we did it last year. So, (Friday’s win) means almost nothing. Got to get two.”
That is true.
“That’s why we play a series,” Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn said. “They won two against us last year after they lost the first game. You can’t quit. You’re in the regional finals.”
With that in mind, the Lady Broncos (28-6), who had their 18-game winning streak snapped, will aim to even the proceedings during Game 2, which is slated for 2 p.m. today, and force a winner-take-all contest 30 minutes after, much like Liberty did a year ago when the teams met in the same round on the same field with the same prize at stake.
The Lady Panthers rebounded from a 3-2 loss with victories of 8-3 and 5-4 on a roller coaster weekend last May, nabbed that trip to the state tournament in Austin, then won it. So, the blueprint for the Lady Broncos is there. They just have to channel what they do best, designated player Elaina Herrera said.
“We need to clean stuff up. Play like we always play,” the junior said. “We weren’t ourselves tonight, so just have to fix that and get focused.”
Lake Belton starting pitcher Shelby Schultz took the loss, allowing seven hits while striking out six. Counterpart Kamdyn Chandler surrendered four hits and struck out four for the victory. The two sophomores likely will be back at it for Game 2.
Madison Lux had two hits for Lake Belton, and Kylie Bishop and Chandler went 2-for-3 for Liberty.
The opener of what’s been billed as an anticipated rematch moved swiftly, lasting about 1 hour, 40 minutes. But plenty was packed into that time, right down to the last out.
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Lake Belton’s Autumn Holman drew a one-out walk to bring the potential tying run into the batter’s box in the form of Schultz, who peppered a groundball to second baseman Reese Evans. Runner interference was called at second base, which resulted in a double play and the game’s conclusion after a brief discussion.
The Lady Panthers (35-5) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when they loaded the bases with singles by Bryana Pantalion and Bailee Slack, and an error that allowed Evans to reach.
Hollie Thomas’ fly ball in foul territory down the right-field line that was caught by Lux for the second out was deep enough for Pantalion to tag and score from third for the opening run.
Lake Belton third-baseman Angie DeLeon, who in the second inning threw out a runner at home, tossed in an offensive contribution, too, in the fourth, popping an RBI double off the wall in left-center to tie it at 1.
Chandler, however, got Zakayia Fredrick to bounce one back to the circle for the third out, stranding runners on second and third. Lake Belton left six runners on in all.
“She comes up with some magic sometimes in pressure situations, just because of the guts she has,” Slack said of Chandler. “She gets a little meaner when they’re on base.”
Reagan Williamson’s RBI double in the fourth made it 2-1 and it was 3-1 in the fifth after Bishop’s RBI single.
“We had a lack of focus at moments and discipline at the plate – two things that we’ve done well all year long,” Blackburn said. “We had a slipup. Backs are against the wall. Fight or quit. That’s kind of my message to them. That’s what will determine tomorrow.”
Because, again, it takes two.
“It’s a brand-new day. Like we didn’t do anything today,” Slack said.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
(Best-of-3)
All games at Navasota High School
Friday, May 27
- Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1, Liberty leads series 1-0
Saturday, May 28
- Lake Belton vs. Liberty, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
