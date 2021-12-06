Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville (12-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Katy Paetow (13-1) vs CC Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
CLASS DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Lubbock-Cooper (13-1) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Crosby (12-2) vs Liberty Hill (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
WF Hirschi (12-2) vs Stephenville (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Celina (12-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Brock (14-0) vs Mount Vernon (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Lorena (12-2) vs Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) vs Gunter (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Waskom (13-1) vs Franklin (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Hawley (14-0) vs Marlin (11-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium
Timpson (12-0) vs Shiner (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball ISD Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Stratford (13-1) vs Albany (13-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Matador Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
