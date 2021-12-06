Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville (12-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Katy Paetow (13-1) vs CC Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Lubbock-Cooper (13-1) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Crosby (12-2) vs Liberty Hill (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

WF Hirschi (12-2) vs Stephenville (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Celina (12-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Brock (14-0) vs Mount Vernon (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium

Lorena (12-2) vs Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) vs Gunter (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Waskom (13-1) vs Franklin (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Hawley (14-0) vs Marlin (11-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs Shiner (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball ISD Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Stratford (13-1) vs Albany (13-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Matador Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.