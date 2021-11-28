Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Allen (11-2) vs Southlake Carroll (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Duncanville (11-1) vs DeSoto (11-2), 7 p.m. Saturday at Frisco's Ford Center

Galena Park North Shore (12-1) vs Humble Atascocita (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

SA Northside Brennan (13-0) vs Lake Travis (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Denton Guyer (12-1) vs Prosper (9-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen's Eagle Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (11-2) vs. Tomball (10-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Tomball ISD Stadium

Katy (13-0) vs Humble Summer Creek (10-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Rice Stadium

Austin Vandegrift (12-1) vs Austin Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Austin’s DKR Memorial Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Mansfield Summit (10-3) vs Colleyville Heritage (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Birdville Athletic Complex

Denton Ryan (12-1) vs College Station (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Katy Paetow (12-1) vs Fort Bend Hightower (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Rice Stadium

CC Flour Bluff (11-2) vs CC Veterans Memorial (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

WF Rider (12-1) vs Lubbock-Cooper (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-1) vs Lucas Lovejoy (12-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Texarkana Texas (12-0) vs Crosby (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Liberty Hill (11-2) vs SA Alamo Heights (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Springtown (10-3) vs WF Hirschi (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen's Eagle Stadium

Stephenville (13-0) vs Melissa (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-3) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Austin LBJ (13-0) vs Fredericksburg (9-4), 3 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Aubrey (12-1) vs Celina (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-5) vs Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field

China Spring (13-0) vs West Orange-Stark (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball ISD Stadium

Cuero (12-1) vs Geronimo Navarro (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Whitesboro (9-4) vs Brock (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field

Mount Vernon (13-0) vs West (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Diboll (10-3) vs Lorena (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Vanderbilt Industrial (11-2) vs Lago Vista (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Abernathy (12-1) vs Lubbock Roosevelt (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Jones Stadium

Holliday (13-0) vs Gunter (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Justin’s Northwest ISD Stadium

Daingerfield (11-2) vs Waskom (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Franklin (13-0) vs Poth (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Cisco (11-2) vs Hawley (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Marlin (10-3) vs Crawford (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Field

Timpson (11-0) vs Centerville (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Shiner (13-0) vs Refugio (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Wellington (9-3) vs Stratford (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Windthorst (12-1) vs Albany (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Mart (13-0) vs Chilton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Burton (5-8) vs Falls City (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Happy vs. Westbrook, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton

Abbott vs. May, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Klondike vs. Matador Motley County, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lockney

Strawn vs. Richland Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin

