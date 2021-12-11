SATURDAY
Class 6A Division I Semifinals
- Duncanville 35, Southlake Carroll 9
- Galena Park North Shore 49, Lake Travis 21
Class 6A Division II Semifinals
- Austin Westlake 46, Katy 14
- Denton Guyer 59, Tomball 14
Class 4A Division I Semifinal
- Austin LBJ 38, Tyler Chapel Hill 35
FRIDAY
Class 5A Division I Semifinal
- College Station 28, Mansfield Summit 21
- Katy Paetow 73, CC Flour Bluff 14
Class 5A Division II Semifinal
- Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Lubbock Cooper 10
- Liberty Hill 42, Crosby 14
Class 4A Division I Semifinal
- Stephenville 38, WF Hirschi 35
Class 4A Division II Semifinal
- China Spring 34, Cuero 9
- Gilmer 27, Celina 7
Class 2A Division II Semifinal
- Falls City 24, Mart 20
Class 3A Division II Semifinal
- Franklin 28, Waskom 14
- Gunter 47, Lubbock Roosevelt 12
THURSDAY
Class 3A Division I Semifinal
- Brock 35, Mount Vernon 28, OT
- Lorena 54, Lago Vista 17
Class 2A Division I Semifinal
- Hawley 19, Marlin 12
- Shiner 35, Timpson 28
Class 2A Division II Semifinal
- Stratford 35, Albany 14
