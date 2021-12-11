SATURDAY

Class 6A Division I Semifinals

  • Duncanville 35, Southlake Carroll 9
  • Galena Park North Shore 49, Lake Travis 21

Class 6A Division II Semifinals

  • Austin Westlake 46, Katy 14
  • Denton Guyer 59, Tomball 14

Class 4A Division I Semifinal

  • Austin LBJ 38, Tyler Chapel Hill 35

 

FRIDAY

Class 5A Division I Semifinal

  • College Station 28, Mansfield Summit 21
  • Katy Paetow 73, CC Flour Bluff 14

Class 5A Division II Semifinal

  • Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Lubbock Cooper 10
  • Liberty Hill 42, Crosby 14

Class 4A Division I Semifinal

  • Stephenville 38, WF Hirschi 35

Class 4A Division II Semifinal

  • China Spring 34, Cuero 9
  • Gilmer 27, Celina 7

Class 2A Division II Semifinal

  • Falls City 24, Mart 20

Class 3A Division II Semifinal

  • Franklin 28, Waskom 14
  • Gunter 47, Lubbock Roosevelt 12

THURSDAY

Class 3A Division I Semifinal

  • Brock 35, Mount Vernon 28, OT
  • Lorena 54, Lago Vista 17

Class 2A Division I Semifinal

  • Hawley 19, Marlin 12
  • Shiner 35, Timpson 28

Class 2A Division II Semifinal

  • Stratford 35, Albany 14

