AUSTIN — Kendrick Jones accomplished his goal.
One year ago, before beginning his high school career, Lake Belton’s standout sprinter saw his sister — Belton senior Ayanna Jones — make history, winning the long jump state championship and setting a state record in the process.
Instantly, Kendrick Jones knew what he wanted to do, and on Friday, he achieved the feat.
The Broncos freshman was unchallenged en route to capturing the school’s first state championship, posting a time of 20.57 seconds in the 200-meter run to emerge from the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Track & Field State Championships with a gold medal.
While the debut performance was impressive, it was only part of why he relished the race.
“I’ve got bragging rights now,” Kendrick Jones said. “I was telling (Ayanna) that I was going to accomplish more than she did, so it feels good. I’ve taken the first step.
“I’ve tied her.”
Kendrick Jones, who entered as the field’s favorite after winning the District 22 (21.33), area (21.30) and Region III (20.80) championships, immediately took control of the race, and by the time he rounded the final turn, admittedly, there was nobody in his line of vision as he cruised down the homestretch.
Denton Ryan senior Josiyah Taylor finished nearly half a second back, collecting the silver medal in 20.99, while Red Oak senior Cameron Cleveland was third (21.10).
The 200 was one of three events Kendrick Jones took part in inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Prior to earning his gold medal, Kendrick Jones finished the 100 in 10.41 to place fourth, and he ran the anchor leg of the 800 relay, helping the Broncos cross third.
A mere fraction of a second spoiled his opportunity at two medals as North Richland Hills Richland sophomore Jayden Finley had a time of 10.401. Kendrick Jones’ official time was 10.408.
The quartet of Ty Legg, Micah Hudson, Dawson Cabiad and Kendrick Jones combined for a season-best time of 1:25.59 in the 800 relay.
“It feels pretty good to be the first relay team in Lake Belton history to win a medal,” Hudson said. “We came out and showed people what we are capable of doing. We were running against some fast athletes that work really hard, but we work really hard too.
“Our track coach believed in us and put in the effort and time to show us that we can really do it. … We had a plan, and we wanted a medal.”
Ellison (1:25.01) and Frisco Lone Star (1:25.26) beat out the Broncos in the event, while Taylor won the 100 in 10.39.
Prior to taking to the track, Lake Belton competed in a trio of field events.
In the triple jump, Lady Broncos senior Layloni Watson was eighth with a mark of 37 feet, 9½ inches, while sophomore teammate Abigail Rydberg cleared 11-6 to place seventh in the pole vault. Additionally, Broncos senior Easton Hammond was fourth (6-8) in the high jump.
Watson entered the event with the third-best seed mark, while Rydberg was one of four to share the top seed mark of 12-0.
While all seven of Lake Belton’s athletes intended to earn gold medals in their six events, it did not happen.
The fact the Broncos and Lady Broncos were in position to even attempt such a feat makes a statement, according to Cabiad.
“It feels really good to be a part of this,” he said. “We’ve never had a showing like this at Lake Belton before. This is the first time for our school, and it feels really nice.”
