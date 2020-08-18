TEMPLE — With every new match, the first-year Lake Belton Broncos are improving, building team chemistry and gaining confidence. And that’s all coach Liz Ramsey asks of her volleyball squad full of sophomores and freshmen.
“You are building more team chemistry every game you play,” she said. “And getting wins under your belt certainly helps with team confidence.”
Especially when it’s a sweep, as it was Tuesday evening when the Broncos downed the Granger Lady Lions 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
“Our confidence and chemistry on the court is definitely going to build with each game,” Ramsey said. “Some of these girls may have played together at North Belton (Middle School). But since some are sophomores and some freshmen, they weren’t necessarily on the same team, so they are building that team chemistry.”
Although Granger, which has six seniors and juniors, is a Class 2A squad — two classifications lower than Lake Belton — the Lady Lions had already shown they could handle higher competition in victories over 3A Academy and 4A Taylor, which is in Lake Belton’s district.
On Tuesday, though, Lake Belton (3-2) set an early tone, winning six of the first seven points in the opening set. The Broncos were up 16-12 before winning six straight points, four of them on aces by Presley Pattrick, who finished the night with eight.
Granger (2-2) took a four-point lead early in the second, but a 15-3 run by Lake Belton pushed the Broncos ahead and they closed out the set.
“The first two sets were rough,” Granger coach Anissa Lopez said. “(The girls) were rough in practice yesterday, and I think they brought that here today. They were too relaxed.”
The Lady Lions awoke in the final set and led by as many four points, thanks in large part to outside hitter Carsyn Locklin-Bilbrey, who had six of her team-high eight kills in the third.
“We woke up,” Lopez said. “We played like we should have in the third set, but it was a little too late. I wish our first set had been the third.”
Facing their largest deficit of the set at 23-19, the Lady Lions made sure the Broncos earned the win. A solid block by Locklin-Bilbrey and a rally that ended in a Lake Belton hitting error cut the gap to 23-21.
A Granger service error gave Lake Belton a match point at 24-21 before the Lady Lions responded with kills by Macey Lopez and Locklin-Bilbrey, prompting Ramsey to call a timeout.
“I think we were just struggling closing blocks,” Ramsey said. “On several occasions, we gave their outside hitters a chance to close at the net, and they have some good hitters over there.
“When we took that final timeout, I just said, ‘Everybody calm down. This is the big finish.’ Sometimes those timeouts are more about the psyche of the other team, not necessarily that we needed one.”
It worked for Lake Belton, which capped its second straight three-set victory with a block by Reagan Furney and Emily Evatt.
Sydni Cartwright led the Broncos with 12 kills, and Evatt added eight.
“I think we did struggle a bit,” Ramsey said. “But I was proud of the fact we fought back and pushed to the end.”
Lake Belton will be at Waco Connally on Friday. Granger travels to Rockdale on Saturday.
