Alicia Montoya served 15 aces and led Memorial Christian Academy with 13 assists on Thursday in a 28-30, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10 home win over Waco Methodist.
Natalia Flores led the Lady Warriors with 10 kills, and added 13 digs and three aces. Montoya added seven kills. Candace Williams made 34 digs.
Isabel Pack also had a nice all-around effort with nine digs, six aces and four kills. Cora Zach finished with 17 digs.
Memorial Christian improved to 8-7 overall and 2-5 in TCAF D2 District 1.
