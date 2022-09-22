Chaparral simply could not keep pace.
Still searching for the program’s inaugural win, visiting Waco University simply would not allow it Thursday evening in the District 11-5A, Division II opener as it reached the end zone on seven of its first
eight drives en route to a 49-16 victory.
The Trojans accumulated 435 total yards of offense, including 331 rushing yards on 31 carries, and produced the game’s first 35 points while capturing the team’s first district victory since 2019.
Despite the outcome, which was Chaparral’s best offensive showing of the season, the Bobcats had highlights.
After being held scoreless through the first three quarters, Chaparral tallied its first points on De’Aireion Littlejohn’s 2-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the fourth period, and
sophomore Joel Secrist’s pass to Tyreke Langston completed a two-point conversion.
Approximately six minutes later, Bobcats junior Adonis McKenzie recovered a fumble, setting the stage for teammate Efeosa Edomwandagbon’s one-play scoring drive of 74 yards, and another successful two-point conversion – a pass from Javier Smith to Tyreke Langston – made the score 42-16 with 3:55 remaining in the game.
Chaparral would not get any closer, though, as it lost a fumble on its final possession.
The Bobcats recorded 281 rushing yards on 58 carries with Edomwandagbon, a junior, accounting for 155 yards on a dozen carries. Additionally, Littlejohn finished with 45 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Smith carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards.
University senior Mekhi Sandolph had a game-high 180 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Trojans junior quarterback JaShaun Manghane completed seven of nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown to go with 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The Bobcats were immediately overwhelmed as University scored on all four of its first-half possessions, producing the game’s opening touchdown just four snaps into the contest.
Manghane completed a 55-yard drive by finding London Smith, a freshman, for a 28-yard touchdown with just 74 seconds coming off the clock.
Following a punt, University added to its advantage with a seven-play, 77-yard drive, culminating with Manghane’s 3-yard touchdown run, and after taking a 14-0 lead into the second quarter, the Trojans
recorded their 21st unanswered point as Naje Drakes hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass with 9:35 remaining in the half.
Less than four minutes later, Drakes, who finished with three touchdowns, was back in the end zone on a 3-yard run, and Chaparral trailed 28-0 at halftime.
Behind 190 rushing yards, the Trojans accumulated 273 total yards in the half, while the Bobcats finished with 95 as Edomwandagbon carried the ball six times for 62 yards.
Now, the Bobcats turn their attention toward the first of three district road games this season, traveling to Pflugerville on Sept. 30, and they will take some momentum after finishing with double-digit points for the third time after being outscored 94-6 in their first two games.
Chaparral has posted 15, 14 and now 16 points during the previous three weeks.
The Panthers open their district schedule tonight at Belton, where they will attempt to maintain the momentum generated in last week’s 42-35 victory against Bastrop. The Tigers are 2-2 overall.
Pflugerville (1-3) entered the contest averaging 240 yards per game while being outscored 124-21, but against the Bears, senior Matthew Tryon carried the ball 26 times for 224 yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Chance Parker added 111 yards and a pair of scores on 14 carries as Pflugerville accumulated 535 total yards.
Elgin (3-1) travels to Pflugerville Connally (0-4) tonight to round out the district’s slate of games. Leander Rouse (1-3) is on a bye.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14
District 11-5A-D2
- Waco University 49, Chaparral 16
