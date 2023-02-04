Chaparral’s playoff hopes were on the line, and with their backs against the wall, the Bobcats performed like it.
Needing a victory against visiting Waco University to stay mathematically eligible to finish among District 22-5A’s top four teams, the Bobcats were overwhelmed early, falling into a double-digit deficit almost immediately.
Late in the third quarter, however, Chaparral refused to allow its postseason hopes to simply escape its grasp.
The Bobcats recorded 11 unanswered points to create a five-point contest, but they could not complete the comeback, falling 54-46 as the Trojans clinched a berth.
No. 2 Ellison sits atop the field with an unblemished 11-0 record after defeating Shoemaker on Saturday, leaving the Grey Wolves (7-4) within reach of Chaparral (21-12, 4-7) heading into the regular season’s final three games, but it does not matter. Shoemaker swept the two-game series with the Bobcats to prevent any hope of qualifying for the playoffs in the program’s first season of existence.
The Grey Wolves won the first encounter 59-53 on Dec. 20 before claiming the tiebreaker with a 48-44 victory on Jan. 24.
With identical 8-3 records, Belton and the Trojans occupy the district’s remaining spots.
After having the game postponed from Tuesday due to the icy conditions that covered the area, the Bobcats never led and only experienced one tie in the contest’s initial moments.
Chaparral junior point guard Jaden Carter’s short field goal tied the score 2-2, but University responded with 13-2 outburst and took a 15-7 lead into the second quarter, where the gap continued to widen.
Carter was responsible for the Bobcats’ first four points of the period, including a driving layup to make the score 17-11, but they could not maintain the momentum.
The Trojans embarked on a 13-2 run to create a 17-point lead before Jeremiah Smith’s 3-pointer ended the run, and Chaparral trailed 30-17 at halftime.
The deficit grew to 18 points, 41-23, before the Bobcats began battling back.
Sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Smith, Chaparral scored 17 of the game’s next 21 points, including 11 consecutive to make the score 45-40 on junior guard C.J. Norwood’s drive to the basket.
The Bobcats would not get any closer, though.
After exchanging shots to create a 47-42 score, University used a 7-2 surge to virtually ensure the outcome.
Chaparral delivered a balanced offensive performance in defeat as three players posted double-digit points.
Norwood, Carter and Demarko Williams, a junior forward, each finished with 10 points to pace the Bobcats, while Smith added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Along with their scoring, Williams had 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks, while Carter contributed four rebounds and three assists.
Trojans sophomore Adam Sais made four second-half 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter, en route to sharing game-high scoring honors with freshman Keandre Brooks at 15 points apiece.
The showing comes less than 18 hours after Chaparral delivered an impressive 70-53 win at Waco to help keep its playoff hopes alive.
Smith paced the Bobcats, who led 26-8 following the first quarter, against the Lions, scoring 15 points to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Carter and Williams, who grabbed 13 rebounds, had 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Now, the Bobcats turn their attention toward the final three games of their inaugural season.
Chaparral will play its final two home games next week, hosting Lake Belton and Belton on Tuesday and Friday, respectively, before traveling to Killeen on Feb. 14.
The Bobcats won their first 10 games of the season and improved to 14-1 before beginning to struggle with consistency. Chaparral has won consecutive games just twice since.
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 11-0
x-Belton 8-3
x-Waco University 8-3
x-Shoemaker 7-4
Chaparral 4-7
Lake Belton 3-8
Killeen 2-9
Waco 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 69, Waco 25
- No. 2 Ellison 62, Shoemaker 40
- Lake Belton 67, Killeen 58
- Waco University 54, Chaparral 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.