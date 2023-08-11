PFLUGERVILLE — Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope is a stickler for details, and to be sure he had his eye on all of them, large and small, during the Broncos’ first scrimmage of fall camp.
Now, he’ll gather all he saw and use it over the next two weeks to make sure the Broncos are ready for Week 1.
Starting quarterback Eli Mascarenas completed three of four passes for 51 yards on his lone possession of the live two-quarter portion Friday night, Christian Dominguez had an interception and running backs Ryan Camacho and Cameron Hamilton averaged a combined 4 yards per tote in a useful test against Pflugerville Weiss at The Pfield.
“(Coach) Vernon Hughes, his program at Weiss is top-notch. They are one of the favorites in 12-6A, and our kids hung toe-to-toe with them,” Cope said. “I wasn’t worried about the score. I was worried about getting better.”
For those who might’ve attempted to keep track of points from the stands throughout the sweltering evening, the Wolves outscored the Broncos 14-6 over the course of live quarters, getting a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jax Brown to Jaylen Brazzle and a 33-yard TD run from Nick Johnson.
“We did some really good things offensively. We made some plays,” Cope added. “Defensively, there’s a lot to improve on. We have to tackle better. And then, we just have to learn how to play varsity football. For some of them, this was their first time. I don’t think they backed down from the lights. That was a good thing.”
The first hour of the scrimmage was scripted, with first-string offenses facing first-string defenses on down the line, as coaches watched and called plays on the field from behind the line of scrimmage.
Lake Belton posted two touchdowns during the controlled portion, when each team had 60 plays. Camacho sliced his way to the end zone on a 12-yard scamper between right guard and tackle three plays after Mascarenas and fleet-footed sophomore utility man Davion Peters connected for a long completion down the seam. Hamilton later broke loose up the middle for a 31-yard score.
Brown’s long scoring pass accounted for Weiss’ lone TD of the controlled portion.
“I thought (Mascarenas) did a good job managing the offense. I thought our execution was pretty good, but we have to get a little more sharp,” said Cope, who also watched Chance Scott and Peters take reps at QB. “(Peters) made some plays at three different positions. He’s a high-character kid who’s done some good things for us. He stepped up and it was really fun to watch.”
Coming off a junior season in which he hauled in 64 receptions and 1,143 yards — both area highs — and 14 touchdowns, the Broncos’ top offensive threat and highly touted receiver Micah Hudson did not play.
“At the end of the day, we ended up healthy. That’s number one in the whole mindset. But, two, that first scrimmage, we always want to play a really, really good team. And, man, (Weiss) is a really talented program,” Cope said.
Lake, which was 8-3 last season when it qualified for the playoffs in its first season of eligibility, has one more scrimmage Thursday at Kerrville Tivy before opening 2023 with a home game Aug. 25 at Tiger Field opposite Leander Rouse.
“I’m looking forward to getting on another bus to Kerrville, because 3 hours is a playoff trip. They need to understand that and learn from it, and it’s another opportunity to grow,” Cope said. “We have to make a stride from scrimmage one to scrimmage two. We don’t have spring ball, so it’s an advantage for us to have two scrimmages, and we have to use that.”
The Wolves, who are predicted to be a playoff team out of District 12-6A, which also features Temple, also have a second scrimmage next week versus Manor ahead of Week 1 against Round Rock.
