Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the state semifinals, and six-man championships, provided by Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press:
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Prosper (13-1) vs. Duncanville (13-0), 4 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Rice Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (14-0) vs. DeSoto (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Katy (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
College Station (12-2) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Argyle (14-0) vs. South Oak Cliff (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Port Neches-Groves (12-2) vs. Liberty Hill (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Decatur (11-3) vs. China Spring (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Cuero (13-1) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Franklin (14-0) vs. Edna (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Hawley (14-0) vs. Crawford (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
New Home (13-1) vs. Albany (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Mart (14-0) vs. Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Benjamin vs. Loraine, 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.