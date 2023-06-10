On Tuesday, brothers Trent and Shane Stafford out-fished a field of 50 other two-angler teams to take first place and win the $1,060 first place prize with three bass weighing a cumulative 16.2 pounds.
The weather during the early part of the week was not conducive to great fishing with bright skies and nearly calm winds. Lake surface temperatures continue to creep up as Stillhouse Hollow Lake heads toward the annual development of the thermocline caused by thermal stratification of the water, with cooler, more dense water near bottom, and warmer, less dense water atop that cooler water.
The water surface temperature this week was around 81 degrees with the lake level down nearly 13 feet below full pool.
When asked about his team’s victory, Trent Stafford said, “We had a good night. We caught a decent number of fish and stumbled into the right quality along the way.”
Partners Gary Riggs and Billy Spears took second place with 16.14 pounds including their largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 7.09 pounds. They earned a check for $280.
Third place went to John and Jake Dulaney with a 14.26-pound, three-fish limit anchored by a 5.96-pound largemouth bass. They earned $150.
The Big Bass Prize went to the team of John Stegmeyer and Jerry Fuller. Their 7.7-pound largemouth bass was the contest’s single largest bass landed.
In all, 114 fish were weighed in. This does not include those fish released because they were too small, nor those fish released because they were culled (replaced by a larger fish to enhance the three-fish limit’s weight).
The cumulative weight of those 114 fish was 397.7 pounds, hence an average per-fish weight of 3.49 pounds.
Of the 51 teams participating, 39 weighed in at least one fish.
This Tuesday evening event which takes place weekly between early March and late September is held out of the Stillhouse Hollow Park at the southern end of Simmons Road on the eastern end and northern side of Stillhouse Hollow.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
