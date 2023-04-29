The 51 two-angler teams participating in Tuesday’s 3X9 Series bass tournament launched out of the Stillhouse Park boat ramp beginning at 6 p.m. and fished three hours in an effort to land the heaviest three-fish limit of bass.
Once again Stillhouse Hollow Lake gave up three fish over 8 pounds, and, once again, it took right around 20 pounds to claim first place.
Indeed, the average weight of those 106 fish weighed in went 3.96 pounds.
Leading the pack this week were brothers Shane and Trent Stafford. They launched in the middle of the group as boat number 23 out of 51. They landed a 19.97-pound, three-fish limit that included an 8.53-pound largemouth bass.
This earned the brothers $1,050 in winnings and helped them accumulate points which will count toward Anglers of the Year status as the series concludes in September.
According to Trent Stafford, “We just made the right decisions at the right times. It was just one of those nights where everything went our way. We caught most of our fish on and around the grass..”
Second place went to Charlie Gantenbein with 18.15 pounds anchored by an 8.33-pound largemouth.
He earned $330.
Third place went to the team of Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. Their 17.73-pound, three-fish limit was anchored by a 7.9-pound largemouth and earned them $175.
The single largest bass of the night was taken by the team of Billy Ford and William Lynch. Their 8.83-pound fish won the Big Bass prize of $255.
The rains from Wednesday and Friday have significantly muddied the upper third of the reservoir, but the lower two-thirds remains clear. These beneficial rains have added inches to the reservoir’s elevation, but there is much ground to be made up from 2022’s 17-inch shortfall of precipitation.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
