On Tuesday, 55 two-angler teams competed in the three-hour-long 3X9 Series bass tournament held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake each week between early March and late September.
Leading the pack this week was the father-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum. The men’s three-fish limit weighed 17.37 pounds and included the contest’s largest bass, a largemouth which weighed 9.04 pounds.
The Tatums’ earnings for first place and the additional big bass prize totaled $1,320.
In a post-tournament interview, Justin Tatum said, “Last night we covered water fishing shallow pockets targeting fish feeding on bluegill. Caught them on perch colored chatterbaits and swim jigs.”
Second place went to brothers-in-law Jody Berger and James Millsap. Their three-fish, 16.82-pound limit earned $340.
Third place went to John and Jake Dulaney with 14.76 pounds.
This series pays out to five places. Daniel and Tanner Barnes took fourth place with 14.28 pounds, and Colton Washburn and Kyler Smith took fifth place with 13.39 pounds.
Although recent rains have benefited nearby Belton Lake, a lack of rainfall producing runoff across the watershed for Stillhouse Hollow (primarily the entirety of Lampasas County) has led to a net decrease in water levels there over the past week.
Cool rains and abundant cloud cover kept the reservoir’s surface temperature about the same as last week, near 77 degrees.
As the scales officially closed on Tuesday night, a total of 136 had been weighed in with a cumulative weight of 438.99 pounds, thus yielding an average weight of 3.23 pounds per fish, 100% of which were released alive, as is common practice for this tournament series.
Of the 55 teams competing, 48 weighed in at least one fish; 42 teams
landed a full three-fish limit.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September
weekly series.
