Stillhouse Hollow Lake has been turning out high numbers of quality fish ever since this year’s 3X9 Series began back in early March.
This week alone, of the 131 bass weighed in, three weighed over 9 pounds, another three weighed between 8 and 9 pounds, and one 7-pound fish was also brought to the scales.
In a tournament series where three fish weighing a total of around 13 to 14 pounds was a solid bet for first place in years past, this year it has taken over 20 pounds to win on three occasions.
This week the father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum took both first place and the Big Bass prize worth a combined $1,460. Their three-fish limit weighed 20.13 pounds anchored by a 9.6-pound largemouth.
According to Justin Tatum, “Last night we were targeting where the grass would mix in with trees anywhere from 5 to 15 feet of water. Everything we weighed in came on either a Carolina rig or jerkbait.”
This weekly series, which runs from March through September, drew 61 teams this week. The participants fish in two-angler teams from roughly 6 to 9 p.m. in an effort to catch the heaviest three-fish limit. Prize money is paid out from fees paid by the participants.
This week the reservoir fell to 13 feet below full pool and the surface temperature remained around 64 degrees, the same temperature as last week, thanks to a cool period from last Thursday through Sunday, and some cool mornings which followed.
Second place went to Billy Ford and William Lynch. This team landed 18.72 pounds of fish, with their largest weighing 8.74 pounds. This finish earned them $375.
Third place went to Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake. They landed 17.54 pounds of bass and earned $190.
James and Rick Valchar landed a 9.39-pound bass, and John and Jake Dulaney landed a 9.48-pound bass.
The 131 bass weighed in totaled 498.83 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.81 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tigthlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474.
