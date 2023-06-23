On Tuesday, father-and-son team Keith and Grayson Honeycutt beat not only the heat but 41 other teams to win first place and a check for $1,260 in the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament.
Thanks to a combination of high heat and high humidity, the heat index at the tournament’s 6 p.m. start was approximately 108 degrees.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the site for these weekly tournaments conducted from early March though the end of September, continues to fall and continues to warm up. At tournament time, the water surface temperature was around 85, and the lake level stood at approximately 13.5 feet low.
According to Grayson Honeycutt, “All of our fish came flipping grass. Didn’t get many bites, but the ones we got were good ones. Wasn’t anything specific on depth or matted grass or deeper grass. It was very random.”
The Honeycutts put together a 16.85-pound, three-fish limit that included the tournament’s single heaviest bass, a largemouth that weighed 7.84 pounds.
Partners Gary Riggs and Billy Spears took second place with 15.95 pounds. They earned $210.
The team of Johnny Sen and Billy Ham took third place with 15.45 pounds. They earned $110.
Brian Bustilloz and Cody Randolph teamed up to land the contest’s second largest fish which weighed in at 7.46 pounds.
A total of 97 fish were brought to the scales, and the cumulative weight of those fish was 341.9 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.52 pounds.
Thirty-three of the 42 teams weighed in at least one fish, and the average weight weighed in by each team was 7.95 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of the series.
