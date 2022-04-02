COPPERAS COVE — Boxers from around Texas met in the ring for a series of boxing matches Saturday set up by Copperas Cove boxing coach Manny Morales of Cross Box Fitness Club.
While Miguel Espitia came in as the aggressor in the first round, his opponent, Ulyssess Landeros, danced around him with fancy footwork and showed himself to be even more aggressive than Espitia.
It was the first fight of the day, with both boxers weighing in at 114 pounds.
Espitia comes from Cross Box Fitness Club in Copperas Cove and is trained under Morales, who is a former boxer himself.
Morales last fought in 2010 but still retains the sturdy frame and demeanor from his boxing days. And while he was unavailable for an interview at the event due to getting everything set up and his fighters ready, he did speak with the Herald earlier this week.
In order to host the event on Saturday, Morales said he had to have at least five boxers at his gym registered with USA Boxing, which is the governing body for Olympic-style boxing events. Morales said he currently has 10 who are registered as amateur fighters with USA Boxing.
“I wanted to do this show because I knew it was going to bring more shows down the road,” Morales said. “That’s what it’s doing. I have some officials that are wanting to do different bouts with different services, like Army and Navy and stuff like that. It’s just starting to spread out.”
And Saturday’s event was a success as people were filling out the Copperas Cove Civic Center with a crowd nearing a hundred when the event kicked off about 2 p.m. Saturday. More than 20 boxing bouts were scheduled during the afternoon and evening.
With the strike of the bell ending the first round, Espitia regrouped in his corner with his coach and rushed back into the ring to greet Landeros with a punch straight to the gut, but Landeros countered back with a shot to Espitia’s face which brought the young fighter to the ground but only for a second. He quickly got back up with an icy gaze locked on to Landeros.
As the third round began, the fighters came to the middle of the ring and threw flurries of punches at each other as the seconds slipped by but the hammer met the bell bringing the opening fight to a close.
And just like that, the two shook hands and stood in the ring to see who scored the most points. The judges favored Landeros netting him the first victory of the day.
While it may of been the first fight, it showed the patrons just what kind of event it was going to be.
