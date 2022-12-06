Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the state semifinals, and six-man championships, provided by Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press:

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Prosper (13-1) vs. Duncanville (13-0), 4 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Rice Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Denton Guyer (14-0) vs. DeSoto (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Katy (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

College Station (12-2) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Argyle (14-0) vs. South Oak Cliff (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Port Neches-Groves (12-2) vs. Liberty Hill (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Decatur (11-3) vs. China Spring (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Cuero (13-1) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Franklin (14-0) vs. Edna (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Hawley (14-0) vs. Crawford (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

New Home (13-1) vs. Albany (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Mart (14-0) vs. Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Benjamin vs. Loraine, 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

