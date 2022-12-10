SATURDAY
Class 6A Division I
State Semifinal
Duncanville 34, Prosper 0
Galena Park North Shore 49, Austin Westlake 34
Class 6A Division II
State Semifinal
DeSoto 47, Denton Guyer 28
Austin Vandegrift 38, Katy 35
Class 5A Division I
State Semifinal
Aledo 17, Longview 14
College Station 33, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 7
FRIDAY
Class 5A Division II
State Semifinal
Dallas South Oak Cliff 14, Argyle 6
Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 14
Class 4A Division I
State Semifinal
Boerne 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 0
China Spring 33, Decatur 27
Class 4A Division II
State Semifinal
Carthage 42, Glen Rose 35
Wimberley 42, Cuero 36
Class 3A Division II
State Semifinal
Gunter 21, Canadian 20
Poth 51, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28
THURSDAY
Class 3A Division I
State Semifinal
Brock 21, Malakoff 10
Franklin 41, Edna 13
Class 2A Division I
State Semifinal
Hawley 34, Crawford 20
Refugio 24, Timpson 21
Class 2A Division II
State Semifinal
Albany 53, New Home 25
Mart 41, Burton 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.