Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Canyon (11-1) vs. Springtown (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium

Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

CC Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Celina (6-4) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (11-2) vs. Wimberley (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boerne’s Boerne ISD Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Pilot Point (10-3) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (11-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Columbus (11-2) vs. Hallettsville (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Llano (12-0) vs. Lago Vista (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Childress (10-2) vs. Canadian (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Eastland (10-3) vs. Gunter (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Franklin (10-2) vs. Buffalo (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Post (13-0) vs. Cisco (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Bosqueville (9-3) vs. Crawford (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Timpson (13-0) vs. Beckville (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Shiner (11-0) vs. Refugio (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

McCamey (11-1) vs. Wellington (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Muenster (10-3) vs. Windthorst (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium

Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2), TBD

Christoval (12-1) vs. Falls City (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Borden County vs. Sterlilng City, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin

Blum vs. May, TBD

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Groom vs. Motley County, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Strawn vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin  

SATURDAY SCORES

Brownsville Pace 38, Brownsville Memorial 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 30, Dallas Kimball 0

EP Austin 62, El Paso 14

FW All Saints 44, Argyle Liberty Christian 17

Fort Bend Willowridge 15, Houston Madison 0

Frisco Centennial 35, Frisco Reedy 33

Grapevine Faith 14, Bullard Brook Hill 7

Humble Summer Creek 30, Humble 26

Marble Falls 47, Austin Crockett 0

SA Northside Brennan 30, San Antonio Harlan 12

Weslaco East 56, Brownsville Lopez 0

Willis 29, Conroe 28

Class 2A Division II

Region 3 Regional

Tenaha 44, Chilton 14

Class 4A Division II

Region 4 Regional

Wimberley 35, Sinton 14

Region I Regional

Graham 28, Aubrey 14

Six-Man Class 1A Division I

Region 1 Quarterfinal

Borden County 65, Happy 20

Region 2 Quarterfinal

Sterling City 64, Westbrook 32

TAIAO Division I

Championship

Tribe Consolidated 60, Austin Royals 23

TAIAO Division II

Championship

Stephenville FAITH 74, Fort Bend Chargers 51

TAPPS

Area

Division II

Austin St. Michael 29, Boerne Geneva 26

FW Southwest Christian 36, McKinney Christian 18

Fort Bend Christian 56, CC John Paul 7

Fort Worth Christian 30, Tyler Grace Community 20

Houston Second Baptist 42, Victoria St. Joseph 0

Division III

Colleyville Covenant 53, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14

FW Lake Country 46, Dallas Covenant 0

SA Holy Cross 41, Houston Northland Christian 0

Six-Man Division II

Dallas Lakehill 68, Amarillo San Jacinto 22

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Waco Vanguard 8

Six-Man Division III

Abilene Christian 56, Greenville Christian 22

Regional

Division I

Midland Christian 21, Houston St. Thomas 7

Division IV

Shiner St. Paul 35, Bryan Brazos Christian 20

Waco Reicher 27, Temple Central Texas 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. Garland, ccd.

