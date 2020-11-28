Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Canyon (11-1) vs. Springtown (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium
Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
CC Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Celina (6-4) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington
Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Geronimo Navarro (11-2) vs. Wimberley (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boerne’s Boerne ISD Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Pilot Point (10-3) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (11-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Columbus (11-2) vs. Hallettsville (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Llano (12-0) vs. Lago Vista (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Childress (10-2) vs. Canadian (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium
Eastland (10-3) vs. Gunter (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Franklin (10-2) vs. Buffalo (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Post (13-0) vs. Cisco (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Bosqueville (9-3) vs. Crawford (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Timpson (13-0) vs. Beckville (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Shiner (11-0) vs. Refugio (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
McCamey (11-1) vs. Wellington (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
Muenster (10-3) vs. Windthorst (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium
Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2), TBD
Christoval (12-1) vs. Falls City (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Borden County vs. Sterlilng City, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
Blum vs. May, TBD
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Groom vs. Motley County, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
Strawn vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin
SATURDAY SCORES
Dallas South Oak Cliff 30, Dallas Kimball 0
EP Austin 62, El Paso 14
FW All Saints 44, Argyle Liberty Christian 17
Fort Bend Willowridge 15, Houston Madison 0
Frisco Centennial 35, Frisco Reedy 33
Grapevine Faith 14, Bullard Brook Hill 7
Humble Summer Creek 30, Humble 26
Marble Falls 47, Austin Crockett 0
SA Northside Brennan 30, San Antonio Harlan 12
Weslaco East 56, Brownsville Lopez 0
Willis 29, Conroe 28
Class 2A Division II
Region 3 Regional
Tenaha 44, Chilton 14
Class 4A Division II
Region 4 Regional
Wimberley 35, Sinton 14
Region I Regional
Graham 28, Aubrey 14
Six-Man Class 1A Division I
Region 1 Quarterfinal
Borden County 65, Happy 20
Region 2 Quarterfinal
Sterling City 64, Westbrook 32
TAIAO Division I
Championship
Tribe Consolidated 60, Austin Royals 23
TAIAO Division II
Championship
Stephenville FAITH 74, Fort Bend Chargers 51
TAPPS
Area
Division II
Austin St. Michael 29, Boerne Geneva 26
FW Southwest Christian 36, McKinney Christian 18
Fort Bend Christian 56, CC John Paul 7
Fort Worth Christian 30, Tyler Grace Community 20
Houston Second Baptist 42, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Division III
Colleyville Covenant 53, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14
FW Lake Country 46, Dallas Covenant 0
SA Holy Cross 41, Houston Northland Christian 0
Six-Man Division II
Dallas Lakehill 68, Amarillo San Jacinto 22
Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Waco Vanguard 8
Six-Man Division III
Abilene Christian 56, Greenville Christian 22
Regional
Division I
Midland Christian 21, Houston St. Thomas 7
Division IV
Shiner St. Paul 35, Bryan Brazos Christian 20
Waco Reicher 27, Temple Central Texas 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. Garland, ccd.
