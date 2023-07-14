On Tuesday evening, the 3X9 Series weekly bass tournament resumed after taking the June 25 date off out of respect for one its participants who passed away, and again on July 4 due to the holiday.
Participation in this 17th event of the season was certainly impacted by the extreme heat, with 43 teams arriving to fish the 6 to 9 p.m. tournament. This was the series’ lowest turnout thus far this season.
This week’s event was won by partners J.T. Thomson and Ray Tomasits. These men weighed in a full three-fish limit which went 17.7 pounds, helped along mightily by their largest fish which weighed 8.36 pounds.
This victory earned Thomson and Tomasits $1,060.
According to Tomasits, “All fish caught that were weighed in were caught outside edges of hydrilla in 8 to 12 feet of water on Texas-rigged soft plastics.”
Second place went to the brother-sister team of Billy Freeman and Jackie Freeman Rogers. The pair landed 16.2 pounds of bass and earned $220 for their efforts.
Danny Langley and Clint Wright took third place with a 13.50-pound sack, earning $120.
Father-and-son team Jim and Wade Golden landed the contest’s largest bass, a largemouth weighing 9.06 pounds. This accomplishment earned the men $215.
As the participants, some of whom had not been back at the launch site since the last tournament, arrived at Stillhouse Park, they observed the water level had dropped significantly, spurring concerns over the future status of the ramp and the participants’ ability to launch their boats.
Tournament director Dean Thompson reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake, concerning this matter. The Corps allayed those concerns, indicating that there is still plenty of concrete ramp beneath the water’s surface and that they are monitoring the situation.
The reservoir is currently 14.74 feet low.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
