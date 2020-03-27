Only three area golf courses remained open Friday as confirmed coronavirus cases continued soaring in the United States and Texas.
Hills of Cove Golf Course sent an email to subscribers Friday detailing its new policies amid the pandemic. The clubhouse was closed and a station was set up just outside the front door for check-in. Golfers were assigned individual carts, with exceptions allowed for those who lived in the same household.
Gatesville Country Club and Salado’s Mill Creek Country Club also were still allowing play. Mill Creek was walking-only for non-members, beginning Friday. Members with personal carts were allowed to use them.
Killeen’s Stonetree Golf Club announced on its web site Monday evening that it was temporarily closing. The update came after a shelter-at-home order was announced earlier in the day by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
The City of Temple announced in a news release that it was closing Sammons Golf Course because of the shelter-at-home order.
The Lampasas City Council on Monday night closed Hancock Park Golf Course until April 3, according to Golf Course Manager Van Berry. On that date, the council will take up the issue again.
The Courses of Clear Creek at Fort Hood announced on Wednesday that it was closing until further notice.
Play continued Friday at Teravista Golf Club in Round Rock with all flagsticks, rakes and water dispensers removed from the course. Hole cups were flipped upside down, allowing golfers to remove balls without touching anything else. Carts were limited to one per person on a first-come, first-served basis. The club said social distancing would be strictly enforced.
Crystal Falls Golf Club in Leander said it was requesting that all transactions be conducted with credit cards as part of its effort to limit contact between people.
Other mitigation steps courses were utilizing included limiting snack bar purchases to carry-out only.
The Sun City retirement community in Georgetown closed all three of its courses on March 14. They will remain closed until at least April 20.
AREA GOLF COURSE UPDATE
As of Friday
Stonetree GC, Killeen (closed indefinitely)
Hills of Cove (OPEN)
Courses of Clear Creek, Fort Hood (closed until further notice)
Hancock Park GC, Lampasas (closed until at least April 3)
Gatesville CC (OPEN)
Mill Creek CC (OPEN)
Sammons GC, Temple (closed indefinitely)
Teravista, Round Rock (OPEN)
Crystal Falls, Leander (OPEN)
Delaware Springs, Burnet (closed through April 15)
Sun City Georgetown (all 3 courses closed until April 20)
