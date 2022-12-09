THURSDAY

Class 3A Division I

State Semifinal

Brock 21, Malakoff 10

Franklin 41, Edna 13

Class 2A Division I

State Semifinal

Hawley 34, Crawford 20

Refugio 24, Timpson 21

Class 2A Division II

State Semifinal

Albany 53, New Home 25

Mart 41, Burton 17

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.