COPPERAS COVE — For the past 18 years, Cari Lowery experienced signing ceremonies at Copperas Cove, but Wednesday’s event was unlike anything she ever witnessed.
Two dozen Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs made their collegiate decisions official in front of a gymnasium full of friends, family and coaches during a joint ceremony, marking the largest contingency of signees the school produced during Lowery’s tenure.
While the sheer number of participants was admittedly overwhelming to Copperas Cove’s athletic director, it was not the only factor making the signings unique.
“I think this is representative of how we are moving forward in our athletic department,” Lowery said. “We have 24 athletes from eight sports moving on to colleges and universities in nine states and two countries. We’ve got athletes in Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Vermont, Arkansas, New Mexico and Newcastle, England.
“This group is just an exceptional representation for Copperas Cove to send out across the world.”
Although every individual involved accomplished a goal, only one was able to make history.
Multisport athlete Trey Fossett committed to Mount Mercy University in Iowa, where he will play volleyball. By doing so, Fossett becomes the first male from Copperas Cove or Killeen ISD to commit to play the sport collegiately.
Making the achievement even more impressive is the fact the Mustangs ranked 15th in the final National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches Poll and Fossett’s experience with the sport is limited after stumbling upon an opportunity to play.
“My sister was joining a club team,” said Fossett, “and the coach knew me personally from football and asked if I wanted to join and try it out. I always wanted to play, so I figured I might as well, and I did really well for a beginner.
“It just went on from there.”
The Lady Bulldawgs also sent a trio of players to the next level as teammates Jakhi Smith, Leila Cooks and Aaliyah Butler will continue their careers together after each committed to Rock Valley College in Illinois.
Braxton Ramsey is also preparing to relocate to Illinois after signing to play baseball in the state at Principia College, while four teammates are each bound for separate states.
Caden Harris committed to Hocking Community College in Ohio, Blaine Butler signed with Norwich University in Vermont, Zach Wilson inked a letter with Lyon College in Arkansas and Manual Chaco will play at Luna Community College in New Mexico.
Regardless of their next destinations, Bulldawgs first-year baseball coach Vince Lavalee is confident the quartet will be successful.
“I would like to thank the parents,” he said, “because they turned out some really high-quality kids. My only regret is that I didn’t get to see these guys play for four years. Unfortunately, I only got one.
“But it is an honor to have them representing Copperas Cove High School.”
The Bulldawgs soccer team produced the most signees with six, including three — Kendric Steward and brothers Jeremiah and Gabriel Davis — who will remain together at Schreiner University. Additionally, teammates Justin Carrion Hernandez and Tanner Mellon committed to the University of Dallas and Southwestern Christian University in Oklahoma, respectively.
Rounding out the list is Ryan Hicks, who will begin the next chapter of his athletic career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Hicks signed with England’s Northumbria University, and he fully understands a significant change is coming.
“I’m going to England,” Hicks said, “and that is going to be a whole new lifestyle. This really feels like it is just kicking off a new beginning for me.
“The most difficult thing is just going to be moving away from everybody and everything I know, but I think I can manage.
“It will be weird, but I can do it.”
Copperas Cove is also sending a pair of wrestlers to Schreiner University in Jayden Copeland and Janel Golderos, while Bulldawgs golfer Coleton Sizemore signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Lady Bulldawgs softball player Anissa Amaro committed to Hill College and Bulldawgs powerlifter Dayne Holden signed with The University of Texas at San Antonio.
Completing the list of participants was a foursome of football players.
Kevin Pontious also committed to UTSA, while teammates Chris Garcia, Jesse Salazar and JaCoby Frazier signed with Tyler Junior College, Sterling College in Kansas and Sul Ross State University, respectively.
During the last four years, the Bulldawgs experienced constant transition with three head coaches combining to produce a 7-33 record.
While winning was always the objective, Pontious is completely content with the way everything unfolded.
“I’m always going to remember this brotherhood that I had with all my friends,” he said. “Everybody just stuck together while we had a rough couple years, and I don’t regret anything. I’ll never regret being here.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way.”
