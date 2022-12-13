BELTON — A few days into fall camp back in early August, Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Larry Harmon talked about how a hungry lion hunts for what it wants more aggressively than a fed lion.
Coming off a 57-24 dismantling of North Central in the NCAA Division III national championship game the previous year, Harmon knew his team was the only fed lion in the country this season and that all of the other programs would be gunning for the Crusaders.
His August statement played out in real time last Saturday in Naperville, Ill., where No. 1 North Central outplayed No. 3 UMHB in all phases of the game en route to a 49-14 semifinal victory.
“The biggest difference was the fire and hunger. You could definitely tell which team beat the other one really bad last year,” Harmon said two days after the loss. “We went out kind of thinking it’s the same old North Central. They came out with a burning desire to beat us as bad as we beat them in the national championship game. They played with an enthusiasm that we didn’t have.”
Harmon’s counterpart on the other sideline echoed those sentiments in the postgame news conference.
“Our guys know exactly how many days it’s been since we lost to them, and we played like it,” North Central head coach Brad Spencer said. “Our guys played like their hair was on fire.”
The Cardinals parlayed their enthusiasm into 468 yards while limiting the Crusaders to 286 — including just 39 on the ground. North Central (14-0) never trailed, and UMHB (12-2) never scored after trailing 21-14 at halftime.
In the midst of all of that, the Crusaders didn’t field a first-quarter kickoff that the Cardinals cashed in for points, and UMHB committed two turnovers without a registering a takeaway as North Central charged into the Stagg Bowl for a third consecutive season.
“I told the returners after the game to turn around and look at the scoreboard and make sure that they remember that feeling, to let the hurt really sink in because we have about two weeks off then we have to get back to work building the 2023 team,” Harmon said. “We need to have the fire that North Central had for us.
“You have to tip your hat to North Central. They made a commitment that they were going to get another shot at us. When you get embarrassed, you remember that. I told our guys to put this in their memory bank and every time they don’t feel like lifting or are too tired to run a sprint, they need to pull this memory out of the archive to give them motivation to push through.”
The loss ended UMHB’s quest to win the program’s third national championship and capped Harmon’s first season in charge after two decades as a Crusaders assistant.
He and his coaching staff are already looking toward next year.
“We came in as staff Sunday morning and graded the film. The players came in, and I had exit interviews with every senior,” Harmon said. “The returners had a film session to learn from the mistakes that we made in the game, and then each player had an exit interview with his position coach.
“Our guys were here for about five hours, putting the 2022 season to rest. We’re already making plans for 2023. That’s the only way I know how to do it. When you don’t achieve what you want to achieve, you have to take a hard look at it and learn from it and put it behind you and move on.”
THE RECRUITING TRAIL
UMHB has a record of 59-3 since the start of the 2018 season but has several holes to fill before kicking of the 2023 campaign.
Among the players the Crusaders must replace are end Sante Parker — the American Southwest Conference defensive player of the year — and tackle Pete Smith on the defense, along with quarterback Kyle King — the ASC offensive player of the year — receivers KJ Miller and Brandon Jordan, running back Aphonso Thomas and linemen Jeffery Sims, Ethan Ruckman and Matt Sanders on offense.
“There’s a lot of areas we have to look at. I don’t know if there’s any spot that’s more important than the others,” Harmon said. “You have to bring in quality people everywhere, and receiver and quarterback are big ones.
“We have two talented quarterbacks in (junior Jackson Tingler and sophomore Landon Howell), but they haven’t had a lot experience. If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re not going to go very far. If next year’s quarterback isn’t one of those two guys, he’ll be here in January. It won’t be a guy who gets here in August. That trust and leadership has to be built in the spring.”
