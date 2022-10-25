BELTON — In the moments after Mary Hardin-Baylor’s win over Sul Ross State last Saturday, Crusaders senior quarterback Kyle King talked about how this week’s open date couldn’t come at a better time.
“Every team is a little beat up at this point, so that off week will be much appreciated,” King said following the 45-14 victory in which he became UMHB’s career leader with his 68th touchdown pass. “It won’t be much of an off week with Coach Harmon probably, because we’ll still work our tails off. But as far as game physicality, we need that break to heal up a little bit.”
Indeed, King knew exactly what’s in store for the third-ranked Crusaders (7-1, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) this week, and UMHB head coach Larry Harmon confirmed as much.
“We’re going to work this week. We talked about it all last week with them, so it won’t be a surprise,” Harmon said Monday. “One year, the open date was earlier in the season and we went right back into fall camp — Oklahoma drill, boot camp, all that. We almost had a mutiny. The guys thought it was going to be a certain kind of week, then they showed up and it was a totally different thing.
“I talked a lot last week about what we’re doing this week, so the guys are very aware of what we’re doing. We’re not executing well enough to take a week off. Now, we’re not game planning for Howard Payne and getting into scout teams but we’re going to be getting better — tackling, route running and all of those things.”
With an entire week to address their issues before closing out the regular season with games at Howard Payne and at home against McMurry, the Crusaders have three primary goals before beginning preparation for next week’s matchup with the Yellow Jackets.
“We want to get some key guys healed up that are banged up. We’ll do a lot of low impact stuff with them, and then let them be leaders,” Harmon said. “We also want to get better with individual technique and some simple concepts that we have as far blitz concepts and pass route concepts that we didn’t do very well against Sul Ross State.
“You give kids tools. ‘This is what you do here. This is what you do there.’ You might go two or three weeks where they haven’t had to use that tool. Then it pops up in a game, and you haven’t really practiced it. They have the concept, but they don’t know how to fully execute it. That’s what we need to work on. We need to polish up all the tools in the tool belt for this final push.”
The third goal is to get some of the top players from the junior varsity squad into drills with the varsity and see who stands out and could potentially impact the playoff roster.
Already this season, the coaching staff promoted freshman Myles Terry from the JV, and now he’s part of the regular rotation at defensive end.
“There’s some young guys that have been on our JV that have done a great job. We’re going to get them in some team situations and try to bring them along and give them a look. There might be somebody who forces us to make a change in our depth chart. We need to let those guys compete in our varsity drills and see where they are,” Harmon said.
“Building a team is a continuous process. You’re never done.”
Near the goal line
UMHB leads the ASC in touchdowns from within the red zone, but the Crusaders have struggled to find the end zone the closer they get to the goal line.
It’s a concern for Harmon and an issue the coaching staff is working to remedy.
“Our inability inside the (5-yard line) to get it in the end zone has been a surprise,” Harmon said. “We have kicked more field goals inside the 5 than we’ve punched it into the end zone. That’s a major concern. A large part of my day (Sunday) was spent discussing that, really trying to give a hard look at what the plan has been and why it didn’t work.
“There’s several things we can do as coaches to make that better than what we’re doing right now. I’m excited to see what we can do with that this week and how far we can get it pushed in one week.”
In the poll
Wisconsin-Whitewater’s second loss dropped the Warhawks from No. 3 to No. 14 in this week’s NCAA Division III coaches top 25 poll.
The top five are now No. 1 North Central (7-0), followed by Mount Union (7-0), UMHB, Linfield (6-0) and Trinity (7-0) — the likely first-round playoff opponent for UMHB, if Hardin-Simmons doesn’t make it into the postseason bracket.
The next five are Johns Hopkins (7-0), St. John’s (6-1), Wisconsin-La Crosse (6-1), Delaware Valley (8-0) and Cortland (7-0).
