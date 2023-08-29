BELTON — Rather than tip-toe into the season, third-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor is going to barrel head-first into the 2023 campaign with a trip to face No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls.
And to hear second-year head coach Larry Harmon talk about it, the Crusaders couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity presented by Saturday’s challenge.
“We get to play a really good team, a team that we think is a top-10-type team,” said Harmon, who guided UMHB to a 12-2 mark and a national semifinal appearance in his first season in charge. “We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves in a hostile environment. They’re going to have a huge crowd. They’re going to wear white (uniforms) at home instead of a dark color, and they’re going to have a white-out.
“They’re making a big deal out of it that the Crusaders are coming to town. We’re looking forward to it. We just have to go out and perform.”
The Crusaders lost a season opener only three times in the 25-year history of their program and only once in the past 17 seasons. Their last loss to begin a season was a 15-10 setback to Christopher Newport in Virginia in 2006.
“If you look at our record the past 15 years, we’ve been pretty good on the road,” Harmon said. “Our guys love to travel. They eat well, and we stay in really nice hotels. Our university lets us fly charter, so the travel is a real easy process for us.
“To be honest, our guys are just excited to be hitting somebody other than themselves.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for UMHB over the coming weeks. There’s another road test at No. 4 Trinity on Sept. 9, followed by the home opener Sept. 16 against No. 11 Wisconsin-Whitewater — the only team to beat the Crusaders in the regular season last year.
It’s not exactly a slate of cupcakes, but Harmon prefers to take an optimistic approach to the weeks ahead.
“It lets you know where your weaknesses are. For your guys who need to step up, it gives them a real reality check of what it’s like to play playoff football. Our schedule is nothing but a positive,” he said. “It’s going to prepare us for our conference, which is a really tough conference to win. People (in our conference) are sick of us being successful, so we get everybody’s best shot.”
STARTING QB
Much of the focus through fall camp was finding a starting quarterback to replace Kyle King, who threw for 6,358 yards and 76 touchdowns over the last two seasons — including the run to the 2021 NCAA Division III national championship.
It was a three-player competition between Jackson Tingler, Landon Howell and Isaac Phe. Tingler was 11-of-22 for 90 yards, with one TD throw and one interception as the primary backup last season. Howell completed one of two attempts in mop-up duty, and Phe played on the junior varsity squad.
According to Harmon, the competition isn’t over yet.
“To say that I definitely have a No. 1 quarterback at this moment, I don’t feel like I have a clear-cut guy. There might be some quarterbacking by committee for a while until somebody in that room decides to take it over,” he said. “But Jackson Tingler will be the guy that gets the start in Week 1. That’s who we’ve decided to go with for Week 1.”
UW-RIVER FALLS
UW-River Falls comes off a 7-4 season, and quarterback Kaleb Blaha is the guy that makes the Falcons fly.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior threw for 2,488 yards and 21 TDs last season but can also hurt defenses with his feet as evidenced by his team-high 1,000 yards rushing as a sophomore.
“He’s a big strong kid. They like to spread you out and let him run. He makes everything go for them,” Harmon said of Blaha. “We have to do a great job of containing him and keeping him in the pocket. When he’s on the edge, he does a good job of keeping his eyes down the field and finding guys. And if you just drop back and cover everybody, he’s going to take off running.”
YEAR 2
Tasked with trying to guide UMHB to its first back-to-back national titles in program history during his first season in charge, Harmon feels much more comfortable in his role heading into Year 2.
“I’m more confident in exactly what I want to see my team do and be. I have more confidence in my staff around me because we’ve had a year to be together. Last year, coming off a national championship, apathy can seep in. The guys are a lot more hungry this year.”
