The annual fall/winter Tuff-Man Series cranked up again last weekend with its first of four regular-season events, with one held each month from September through December, leading up to the two-day January championship event slated for Jan. 13-14 on Belton Lake, assuming ramps remain accessible by that time.
The season’s first event was held on Lake Limestone. The next stops will include Richland-Chambers Reservoir, Belton Lake and Lake Whitney, in that order.
The victors of this first event were Daniel Uptmor and Jeff Brinegar. Their five-fish limit weighed 21.29 pounds. Their largest fish weighed 6.42 pounds and was the third heaviest fish of the tournament.
“(We) fished a lot of spots; only caught them in a couple of places,” Uptmor said. “Culled once on Texas-rigged plastics fished really slow.”
Brinegar added, “It was a fun day on the lake, but it was a grind. Persistence paid off. Never give up!”
Second place went to Rodney Thompson and Tyler Fonseca. Their 19.35-pound, five-fish limit earned them $2,000. Their largest fish weighed 5.85 pounds.
Third place went to Jordan and Hayden Grimm with 19.19 pounds of bass earning them $1,000.
The single largest fish of the event was taken by the team of Johnny Scott and Eddie Gonzalez. That fish weighed 6.5 pounds.
“It was a great season starter — 85 teams fishing Lake Limestone,” tournamen director Dean Thompson said.
The Tuff-Man Series’ format involves two-angler teams seeking a single five-fish limit. The series guarantees a $5,0000 payout to the first-place team each tournament. The series pays out winnings down to 10th place, and also pays for the top two heaviest individual fish.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website, Lake Limestone, which is controlled by the Brazos River Authority, spans 12,533 acres, thus making it about the same size as Belton Lake. The normally stained water has a maximum depth of 43 feet at normal elevation. The reservoir was created in 1978.
Of the 85 teams competing, 70 weighed in at least one fish for the day. A total of 306 fish were brought to the scales, and the cumulative weight of those fish was 878.49 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.87 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474.
