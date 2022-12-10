After unseasonably warm temperatures the past week in Central Texas, changes are expected in the next few days.
The area has experienced temperatures in the high 70 s all week, with a few days reaching into the low 80 s.
But cooler temperatures are on the way.
Sunday’s forecast shows a chance of sprinkles before 9 a.m. and patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 65, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night shows mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 57 and a northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday will be cloudy, with a high near 70, and a south-southeast wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night is forecast to have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures will hover around 67, with a south-southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before noon Tuesday. Rain chances are 60%. High temperatures will be near 69.
Winds will be shifting from west to northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night will be cooler and mostly clear, with a low around 46 and a west wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 62 and a west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 39.
