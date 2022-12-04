Months after the Killeen City Council adopted architectural and design standards that regulated how garages should be built on larger homes, Planning and Zoning Commission members in November rejected a proposal that would amend the ordinance.
The proposed amendment came after Councilman Nichael Boyd on Oct. 18 made a “motion of direction” to change language in the ordinance that allows two standards to be met in garage construction instead of one of them.
“One of those standards dealt with limiting the garage door width to no more than 50% of the front elevation width for the house,” said Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services. “The other standard effectively dealt with eliminating or prohibiting snout houses.”
Snout houses
“Snout houses” refer to homes with protruding garages that account for most of the street frontage. While they’re commonly used in new residential development, they’ve also been used in older homes.
“All across Killeen, there are a number of houses that have this protruding garage,” Revell said. “In the city of Frisco ... they have a garage setback from the property line. That garage setback is actually five feet more than the setback of the building. In essence, basically, they have a recessed garage-kind-of-standard. Snout houses are not allowed in the city of Frisco.”
In Leander, most of that city’s residential districts “have that recess standard, as well,” Revell said.
“The garage has to be five feet behind any other front elevation on the house. In the city of Buda, it’s a very similar situation. The garage is set back further than any other front wall associated with the house.”
Boyd’s request is limited to Section 91-903. During Revell’s presentation on Oct. 18, he told the City Council that changing language in the ordinance from “and” to “or” would allow construction of snout houses.
“A lot of the houses, one of the things you really see (is) the prominent entrance,” Revell said. “The focus is on the entrance to the house. Often times, the protruding garage is the focus.”
He said that in Lockhart, that city uses “a standard (for garages) that must be even but can’t protrude beyond the houseline. In the city of Round Rock, it’s associated with planned unit developments. The setback garage is further back from the property line than any other part of the front elevation by five feet.”
‘Make no changes’
Revell used Yowell Ranch in south Killeen as a residential development that includes both standards for garages.
However, “the staff recommendation is to make no changes to Section 91-903 at this time,” Revell said. “Part of the reason why we’re doing this or have done this ... is because we’re building neighborhoods and not subdivisions.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said he favors giving developers options for building garages.
“My very first home was a snout home — a beautiful home,” he said. “I think that if you do that constantly, you get that whole effect of the row house. That’s what we’re trying to do — break up the repetition. I think to take that tool away from developers, I don’t know if I’m okay with that. Not all of those houses are unattractive. Some of those homes ... I am okay with them.”
Boyd asked Revell to clarify whether initial discussions in the lead-up to adopting new architectural and design standards included both options for garage construction.
“There’s been issues with a lot of homebuilders relating to setbacks, floor plan offerings, elevation selections and the likelihood of larger, higher-priced homes appearing to look the same,” Boyd said. “I believe this is an opportunity to prevent that from happening.”
Revell agreed and reminded council members that using both options is at their discretion.
But “I would think that most of the choice would be to meet the 50% requirement because that would be easier to meet,” he said. “You could consider ... instead of having that limitless protruding, if you will, limiting that protruding maybe to five feet or maybe to 10 feet.”
That’s when Boyd made his “motion of direction,” and Wilkerson and council members Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez, Roman Alvarez and Riakos Adams voted for it. Jose Segarra left the meeting before the vote.
‘Prohibits protruding garages’
The City Council adopted the new architectural and design standards on April 26.
“As adopted, Sec. 31-903(b) effectively prohibits protruding garages, or ‘snout houses,’ according to a staff report. “On (Oct. 18), the City Council provided a motion of direction to amend Sec. 31-903 to require either subsection (a) or (b) to be met.”
But on Nov. 7, Planning and Zoning commissioners in a 6-0 vote “recommended disapproval” of the proposed amendment. And consistent with the Killeen Code of Ordinances, a three-fourths majority of the council must vote to overrule a recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
