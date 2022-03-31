Killeen’s comprehensive plan, a policy document used to guide decisions about future growth and development in Killeen, may be ready for the public’s view in June.
Kevin Shepherd, the CEO of Verdunity, the company tasked with helping Killeen create the comprehensive plan, updated area business leaders on the plan’s status Thursday afternoon at a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Nearly 100 local leaders gathered at The Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen to hear Shepherd recap some of the comments people have made about areas of concern in the community while his company has been putting the plan together during the past year.
He also explained why downtown Killeen — where officials have said 70% of storefronts stand vacant — is vital.
“It is the cultural and fiscal heartbeat of the community,” Shepherd said of a city’s downtown area. “If you want to look to a city that is financially struggling, they don’t have a strong downtown, and that’s part of the challenge right now (in Killeen).”
Earlier in the talk, Shepherd asked those in the audience where they take their family or guests when they come to visit. People in the crowd shouted things like “Austin” or “Georgetown” or “Belton.”
“That’s a problem,” Shepherd said.
In the early phases of developing the comprehensive plan, several members of the community had expressed concern to Shepherd that Killeen did not have an identity.
Speaking of downtown, Shepherd spoke about how cities without a unique and vibrant downtown are not competitive cities. He also offered insight into how Killeen can make its downtown unique.
“You have the ability to create a really amazing downtown that is authentic and gritty and different than all of these new manufactured downtowns that are nice — no doubt — but there’s a lot of people that want that grit and authenticity.”
Neighborhoods, not subdivisions
Shepherd also spoke on the importance of creating neighborhoods, where people interact with each other and spend time with one another. Killeen is not short on subdivisions, but they do not have the neighborhood feel because of wider streets than normal and not as much walking space, he said.
Addie Baird, a Realtor for Magnolia Realty out of Waco, attended Shepherd’s talk. She said things he said are kind of accurate for the perception she gets from prospective clients who may be looking to purchase a house in Killeen.
“One of my greatest struggles right now with housing is finding markets and finding housing that meets clients’ needs and demands that is also affordable for them,” Baird said.
Shepherd touched on Killeen’s affordability in housing, but the quality and the diversity of housing options is not there.
Baird said the information gained from Shepherd’s talk can help her.
“I want to help inform people on the positive opportunities of an array of areas, and I think that there is a gap in information on the positive opportunities, the positive vision and momentum that Killeen has,” she said. “I can take that and tell people who are moving to the area, ‘Here’s the heart, here’s the leadership, here’s the direction that Killeen is headed.’”
Killeen is paying Verdunity $349,140 to create the comprehensive plan. When it comes available to the public’s view, the Killeen City Council ultimately will need to approve the plan.
