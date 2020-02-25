A total maximum of $45 million in new and refunding waterworks and sewer bonds were approved by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday.
The vote of 5-2 supported the bonds, with Councilmen Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris in opposition.
According to Communications Director Hilary Shine, the bonds will not change current water rates.
The total in revenue bonds — $22 million — will support “water and sewer infrastructure” funding projects such as an elevated storage tank and a pump station on Chaparral Road in south Killeen.
The remaining $25 million is estimated in refunding bonds, which involves issuing new bonds and using the proceeds to pay off old bonds, like refinancing a home.
City staff said the amount of outstanding bonds will not increase, and there is no extension to the length of time for repayment.
The projects will not benefit the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 new water treatment plant nor directly to the Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2, a residential subdivision project, according to city staff.
The Chaparral Road elevated storage tank will store water received from the new Killeen area water treatment plant.
“The city will receive water from the new treatment plant at a designated point near the proposed Chaparral Road elevated storage tank,” Shine said. “The water lines associated with these projects are large transmission mains that move water throughout the city’s water system to then be distributed to individual customers.”
Jonathan Locke, Killeen’s executive director of finance, said via a staff report, the current interest rates are at “historical lows, dating date back as far as 1956 rates.”
The maximum interest rate of the revenue bonds is 4%.
Johnson said he voted against it because he is against the city adding more debt.
Harris also said he is not in favor of the city acquiring more debt by issuing more bonds.
Both were in support of the refunding bonds portion of the ordinance, which will net a combined value savings at $1.2 million over the life of the bonds which have a maturity date of 2033 and 2041, respectively.
In other matters, the fourth-place finalist of NBC’s “The Voice” was scheduled to be honored by the city. However, she didn’t show up for the presentation.
Killeen resident Rose Short fell just shy of the coveted prize of being named Season 17’s winner on the show’s finale in December 2019.
Short, along with rocker Ricky Duran, country crooner Jake Hoot and the versatile Katie Kadan were the last of 48 initial contestants this season. Hoot was deemed the season’s winner.
Short starts her ‘The Rose Short Experience Tour’ at home at 8 p.m. March 7 at the Vive Les Arts, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Joining Short on the tour will be Kadan, who finished in third place.
Phone and social media correspondence to Short’s camp were unanswered on Tuesday night.
