The Killeen City Council will discuss increasing the maximum building square footage of a commercial property under development at Rosewood Drive and Rose Garden Loop during its workshop meeting Tuesday.
According to the presentation attached to the agenda, the applicant — Quintero Engineering — intends to develop 22,000 square feet of property in that area.
“If approved, the applicant intends to develop a 22,000 square feet commercial building consisting of one (1) – 10,000 square feet commercial lease space, and an additional 12,000 square feet commercial lease areas, which can be broken down to six (6) – 2,000 square feet lease spaces,” the presentation reads.
The current planned unit development ordinance for that area says the no single leased business can exceed 5,000 square feet. If approved, this will change to 10,000 square feet.
In addition, the ordinance currently says no building can exceed 30,000 square feet.
While the presentation doesn’t say what the facility will be, former councilwoman Mellisa Brown said the plan is to build a Dollar General at that location.
There are 12 Dollar Generals in Killeen, according to the company’s website.
“Primarily it’s going to come down to traffic,” Brown said, explaining that the traffic in that area is already pretty bad and she expects it to get worse if the ordinance is approved. “There will be the discussion inevitably on how that store will affect property values.”
According to the environmental assessment in the presentation, the southwest of the property is a FEMA designated Special Flood Hazard Area with a riverine habitat and fresh water pond.
Tuesday’s discussion will also include the Chaparral Road project and the youth ordinance which will violate state law starting Sept. 1.
Other items on the agenda for discussion include:
- Awarding bid for wall repair at $369,848.14.
- Resolution supporting application for 2023 Transportation Alternatives Grant for Chaparral Road.
- Resolution awarding bid for sewer main repair for $1.5 million.
- Resolution approving grant recommendations for the Killeens Arts Commission for the proposed 2024 budget.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The meeting will also be carried on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and live-streamed on the city’s website: https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming
