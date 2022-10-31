At the urging of Killeen council members Jessica Gonzalez and Ramon Alvarez, the Killeen City Council during a workshop on Tuesday is expected to discuss challenges of enforcing the city’s Vacant Building Registration ordinance.
It “was adopted in August 2020 via Ordinance No. 20-032,” according to a staff report. “The intent of the ordinance is to reduce blight, preserve the historic character, and improve property values in Downtown Killeen. The Vacant Building Registration Ordinance requires the owners of vacant buildings within the Historic Overlay District (HOD) to abide by a standard-of-care practice, register their property with the City, and pay an annual registration fee.”
The city’s historic district, in north Killeen, is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council more than two years ago created the program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The fee to register a vacant structure is $500 for the first year it is vacant, according to the city’s website. After the first year, the registration fee increases by $50 per year for each year the building remains vacant.
At registration, the city also collects an inspection fee for one cent per square foot. For property owners who fail to register their building by the registration deadline, a $150 late fee is assessed.
Since officials began enforcing the ordinance in November 2020, 11 buildings have been registered — eight of them last year.
“As of October 2022, there are 37 vacant buildings in the HOD, with (three) currently registered on the registry.”
According to the staff report, the “challenges” to enforcing the ordinance are “apathetic and absentee property owners, lack of staff to manage the program historically (and) ordinance administration.”
In August 2020, when the ordinance was adopted, 38 vacant buildings were in the historic overlay district, the Herald reported in April.
“As we all know, our downtown cannot thrive if more than half of our inventory is vacant,” Alvarez wrote. “These vacant and/or abandoned buildings continue to deteriorate, further exacerbating the negative stereotype and perception of our downtown. If we truly wish to revitalize our downtown, we need to have these buildings occupied — not empty.”
Staff members are recommending increased enforcement through municipal courts.
“Currently, there are over 60 active code enforcement cases in the HOD. Increased fees (are) not recommended at this time.”
Meanwhile, the report shows, a continued focus should remain on incremental improvements downtown, standardize registration dates and for buildings with multiple addresses and “reducing the plan of action to a (letter of intent) once a year.”
The workshop on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
