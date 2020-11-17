A farmers market in Killeen that used to be downtown has moved its location to the parking lot of the Rosa Hereford Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.
The newly named Real Killeen Farmers Market drew a few customers Tuesday afternoon and featured 12 vendors selling items ranging from cupcakes, wood work, Kool-Aid pickles and even opportunities to adopt a dog.
The farmers market used to operate every Tuesday in downtown at the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between North Gray Street and North Eighth Street in downtown Killeen. Last week it was moved to the community center at the request of the vendors.
“It is easier to be here because in downtown the whole problem was that there was not a lot of people” said Tabitha Johnson, event organizer and vendor. “Since moving here we have had a lot more traffic here and we had a lot more buyers come here. We usually have more vendors but some did not come today.”
Wayne Baker, a vendor that was selling honey and homemade jelly.
“This is my first time at the new location,” he said. “I am hoping that business will be better. When we were downtown before, a lot of the customers were workers and we kind of saturated the market. We are hoping with this location more people will show up.”
Matthew Grady, a Killeen resident who frequented the downtown location, said the new location is further from him.
“I think this one is better for traffic purposes as far as cars go, but I don’t know if they will get any more foot traffic,” he said. “Last week, I think there was more people that were here and my personal preference was the other location. I think it is better for the folks here though.”
Vendors who wish to sell their items can call Killeen Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641 to reserve a spot.
The farmers market is open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
