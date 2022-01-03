There’s a good chance Connor Thompson would simply blend in to the background of any varsity or college football locker room. And that’s just fine with him.
He likes it that way.
Still a few months shy of his 16th birthday, Thompson stands 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and already clocks a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash. As the Killeen Kangaroos wide receiver enters 2022, he will have difficulty not attracting some amount of attention.
His numbers on the field and recent honors have been years in the making. Thompson was introduced to football as a first-grader. As he heads into his junior year at Killeen High, and the shank of his varsity career, all the long hours are starting to pay off.
In November, he was selected for the Bret Cooper 15U Junior Academic All-American Bowl played Sunday in DeSoto.
Out of 35,000 applications each year, only 60 from around the nation are chosen to play in the game, and as the name implies, the selection is based on players’ performance both on the field and in the classroom.
Connor’s father, Christopher, is quick to emphasize Thompson’s academics.
“He never lets a game or practice get in the way of the books. Biology and mathematics are his strong suits and it shows.”
A stellar 3.9 cumulative GPA in a STEM-heavy course load is proof of that.
So far, Thompson has been able to juggle studies with year-round play and competition. Most school days begin early with a two-hour workout before the bell rings, and end with an additional three hours in the evening.
When he’s not practicing 7-on-7 at local ITrainU in Killeen, Thompson has bi-weekly training sessions under the watchful eye of Margin Hooks in Dallas, a wide receiver position coach who counts among his former students New Orleans Saints standout Lil’Jordan Humphrey as well as Oklahoma University star Marvin Sims.
“Coach Hooks really cares about us,” Connor Thompson said. “He really cares about as us people, not just athletes. And that makes a huge difference.”
In 2021, Thompson had 19 catches for 305 yards and averaged 10 yards after contact. Compared to his freshman year, it’s the kind of difference coaches dream of. Recruiters, too. And Thompson has no intention of letting up.
‘Four hundred yards. Five hundred yards. That’s my goal. For junior year, that’s my goal.’
The Bret Cooper Bowl included an NFL Mini Training Camp practice as well as exposure to coaches, recruiters and sponsors. It’s the kind of exposure that can help lift players to the next level.
“Connor’s football IQ is remarkable,” said Christopher Thompson. “I think he gets that from his experience at the quarterback position. He wasn’t always a wide receiver. He knows the angles on a field inside and out — what adjustments to make and when to make them.”
And for all of his accomplishments, he’s still not just a wide receiver. When track and field season starts, Thompson will suit up for the Kangaroos’ 200- and 400-meter events, and continue to train with the powerlifting team.
Remarkably humble and plain-spoken, Thompson has a presence well beyond his years and will continue to play an integral part in the Kangaroos’ offense. And once the rest of the country gets a look at his talents, he may well be fielding offers to make the leap from Friday night to Saturdays faster than anyone could have imagined.
