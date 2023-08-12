AdventHealth-Central Texas is hosting a diabetes education class, free of charge to local community members. The class will be taught by diabetes educator Sherri Findley. During the class, participants will gain a better understanding of diabetes and how to control blood sugar level though healthy lifestyle habits.
The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Temple of Faith, 808 N. Eighth St., Killeen.
Caregivers, people with a family history of diabetes, diabetics and all with an interest to learn are welcome.
The class is free but those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP with Findley at 254-519-8380.
