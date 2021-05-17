The city of Killeen will be closing a local intersection during daytime hours for three days as crews work to install a sewer service.
The intersection of Hallmark Avenue and Priest Drive will be closed daily May 18 through May 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
“Sanitary sewer services are being installed in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work,” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a press release.
“All traffic will be detoured during work hours,” she said. “Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.