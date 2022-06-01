The Killeen Independent School District will hold a job fair Thursday in Harker Heights.
Killeen ISD’s recruiting event will take place at Harker Heights High School, 1001 E. farm-to-market 2410, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The district is hiring for all positions — teachers, aides, substitutes, nurses, librarians and auxiliary staff. Starting pay for a KISD first-year teacher is $56,160 an increase from the 2021-2022 school year.
“The 22-23 teacher pay scale rewards educators for their total years of teaching experience,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Wednesday.
All KISD employees have health insurance plans available to them at no cost, Maya said.
The district offers stipends for select hard-to-fill positions, including $7,500 for bilingual teachers and $5,000 for special education self-contained classroom teachers. To offset relocation costs for new teachers who live outside the Killeen area, the district will offer a $2,000 stipend to those who qualify.
“Killeen ISD is one of the few school districts in the area to offer longevity pay for professional and auxiliary employees completing five cumulative years with the district,” the news release stated. “... Anyone interested in becoming an educator in Killeen ISD is encouraged to attend the job fair and learn how to be reimbursed up to $5,000 for their Alternative Certification with a teaching commitment to the district.”
KISD officials will interview interested applicants and offer “conditional” job offers on-site during the job fair Thursday.
To view a list of current openings and apply, visit: www.killeenisd.org/jobs
