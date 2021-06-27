A Killeen man was sentenced to years behind bars for kicking a female relative and threatening her with a gun while he was intoxicated on alcohol and methamphetamine last year.
After hearing testimony from the defendant and arguments from attorneys, Judge Steve Duskie last week sentenced Christopher Samuel Smith, 24, to five years in prison with credit for time served.
Smith pleaded guilty on March 9 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail last week after being booked into jail on July 23, 2020, jail records showed. He also is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
Smith told the court that he has not had a chance to tell his side of the story and that the account given by the victim to police was inaccurate.
“The hostage situation was blown out of proportion, it was more like 15 minutes,” Smith said during his testimony. “I was definitely wrong ... I was intoxicated, that was the problem and I’ve made amends with her. She’s willing to give me a second chance.”
Smith’s defense attorney asked the judge to consider a term of deferred adjudication probation with drug and alcohol treatment, adding that his client has no prior felony convictions.
“He knows he can’t put himself back into that situation,” said Billy Ray Hall. “His father passed away and he has a substance abuse problem. He spiraled out of control and it affected everyone. But he’s been sober for almost a year and has time to reflect and he still asked for help.”
The state’s prosecutor argued against probation.
“This is a heck of a first felony arrest,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane. “What’s concerning is that he’s minimizing his conduct and there’s not a lot of accountability here. This is a recipe for a dangerous situation.”
On July 8, 2020, a woman reported to Killeen police that Smith had assaulted her the previous day at around 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Gowen Drive, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman said that she thought Smith, who lives in the home, had been drinking and using methamphetamine.
When the woman yelled at him to go to bed, “she reported that he became angry and ran at her, placing her in a chokehold with his arm around her neck and repeatedly kicked her in the shin,” police said.
“While holding her he pulled out his handgun and placed the barrel to her head and threatened to kill her,” according to the affidavit. Police said that he threatened to “kill her, beat her dead body and then burn the house down.”
Smith held the woman at gunpoint for more than two hours before deciding to leave, according to the affidavit.
Police said that the woman left the home and went to live with a relative because she was afraid to live in her home. Detectives recovered the weapon allegedly used in the assault.
