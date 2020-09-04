To the Editor:
Four years ago our beloved community theater, Vive Les Arts, was in danger of closing its doors forever.
With hard work and an understanding of the impact and importance of live theater, we made sure that didn’t happen.
We were just getting a head of steam when this pandemic hit. At first a full closure, and now with only selling half the house to provide social distance, the financial impact has been brutal.
But, again, we’ve rolled up our sleeves and have made it work.
But now we face another crushing blow as the City Council of Killeen will decide on Tuesday, Sept. 1 , at their regularly scheduled meeting on whether to completely defund the Arts Commission for the upcoming fiscal year.
Losing the grants from the Killeen Arts Commission, coupled with sharply reduced ticket sales and donors who are all suffering financially, could spell the end for our theatre.
The KAC is funded through hotel/motel tax, and those revenues have also fallen off sharply. I get that, but on a national and state level, government entities are finding ways to keep the machine running.
Simply deciding to completely strip away funding for the arts is a drastic move that lacks forethought, ignoring the consequences of losing those institutions that are most dear to all of us.
To our city leaders: you’re better than this. Find a way.
W. Selby
Killeen
Editor’s note: The Killeen City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to move forward on a discussion to provide $85,000 for arts programs. Council members will vote on the budget adjustment at Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.