To the Editor:
An opinion, any opinion is valid until, you dare to present facts and historical arguments destroying their “I am morally superior to you” ideology. The good news: Conservatives are speaking up and loudly, more and more often, every day, everywhere. The fear of being “politically incorrect” is gone, thank God.
I’m reading today, 15 Dec 2019, an anti-conservative, anti-Trump screed by a resident of a small town to our west.
The writer still believes that the Russians elected our president and that our president cares more for his supposed fascist dictatorship than the people of America.
The fact that 63 million Americans from 50 different states fulfilled their civic obligations and gave this Republic a new leader and a new direction away from socialism and toward actual freedom is lost on our friend from the little village to our west.
Our friend states that if you watch Fox News and commentary you will probably support our president. What he fails to report is that by watching Fox, you will better understand the news and support our president, but if you watch the liberal media, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, and read the New York Times, Washington Post, etc., you will find him lacking and believe fake, misleading stories.
The writer from the quaint village to our west hates, oops, yes, I said hates, our duly elected president. Why, well I can only guess. He was lied to for over a year and a half by the liberal media and the Democratic Party.
The lies have continued for the next three years after the election and he’s invested himself in them to the point where he can no longer tell the truth from fiction.
Phillip Newton
Killeen
