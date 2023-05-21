To the Editor:
Earlier this week I listened to the presentation made by the president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the owner of Oasis Fresh Market.
The goal is to bring an Oasis grocery location to north Killeen to serve some 48,000-plus residents.
For the better part of four years now, the north side has been considered a food desert. An area where nutritious food is not readily available.
With the downtown H-E-B and the east side IGA location closed, many residents were left scrambling to find another place to buy essential food stuffs. Those with transportation would be less affected than those without.
During this four-year period, a lot of effort was spent to attract a major grocery chain to open a location in north Killeen.
In spite of all the effort made, there were no takers.
While I did very little shopping at IGA, I was a regular at the downtown H-E-B for many years.
During that time, I got to know many of the store managers.
You can imagine my shock when during one particular conversation, I was told that every month at least $30,000 in products walked right out the door without being paid for. Incredible!
That made me wonder what IGA’s losses were. But neither store pointed a finger at anyone.
H-E-B said that the building was old and needed too much work. I’m not sure the reason IGA gave for closing.
The bottom line is: Both stores were robbed blind!
It doesn’t take many to ruin it for everyone else.
This problem is not unique to north Killeen. It happens everywhere.
The difference lies in the size of the store.
I shop at the Trimmier H-E-B. They, too, lose about $30,000 a month to theft. But the store is probably six times as big as the old downtown location, so the loss is not so profound.
Now we have a 2-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma, company with one store under its belt that feels it can succeed where others have failed. You are free to try.
I’d like to close by recognizing H-E-B for the 60 years they have been part of the Killeen community.
They have been a great neighbor and partner, contributing heavily to local food banks. For all that you do, thank you.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.