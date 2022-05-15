To the Editor:
As trusted and elected officials of WCID#1, and as vital a resource as water is to everyone within your jurisdiction, I am bewildered by the fact that backup power generation apparently has not been a primary concern of the board.
For Mr. Garrett to lay blame solely at the feet of Oncor is to effectively say, “I have no responsibility for this problem.”
To that, I say “Balderdash!”
By charter, you have the ability to, among other things, incur debt, raise taxes, and seek hazard/pre-disaster mitigation programs.
To me, that means establishing a backup power generation system that automatically kicks in when an Oncor power event occurs, thus preventing a system-wide boil notice.
More importantly, it would say to the constituents that rely on the vital resource you supply that we care and we’ve got you.
That would certainly make me, and I’m sure other constituents as well, feel more secure.
FEMA has a grant program that would fill the bill.
It’s called Eligibility of Generators as a Fundable Project by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and Pre-Disaster Mitigation Program.
Perhaps there are other grants available as well, but this ought to be a good start.
Randy Brumagim
Killeen
Editor’s note: The WCID-1 board of directors has discussed purchasing power generating equipment in recent months and has reportedly settled on a vendor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.