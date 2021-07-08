Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9192 in Killeen escorted the body of former Staff Sgt. Fantasia Woods to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Thursday afternoon.
The procession took off around 2 p.m. after Woods’ funeral at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Members of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 91st Engineer Battalion also attended the service and escort, as well as other motorcyclists in the area.
Woods, who died after a lengthy battle with breast cancer, was a beloved mother and veteran. She was laid to rest with military honors.
