HARKER HEIGHTS -- Elena Garcia, 84, didn't earn the title of matriarch because of her age, but rather because of the respect from the Hispanic community.
"If they say that, I feel very honored," said Garcia humbly. "I know I have worked hard. I know I have done the most I could to bring everybody together."
To Albert P. Gonzales, Garcia has been the pillar of the Hispanic community and is well deserving of honor.
"This is not to say her involvement in the community is only for the sake of Hispanics," said Gonzales, the founder of Killeen's League of United Latin American Citizens Council 4535 and who, himself, has been prominent in the Hispanic community.
"On the contrary, her involvement has included all segments of society," Gonzales said. "Mrs. Garcia's concern for her fellow countrymen and other newcomers to Killeen pressed her in September 1975 to organize the Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana or Hispanicamerican Cultural Society with the purpose and goals of demonstrating the various aspects of the Hispanic culture to the local area and to make newcomers feel welcome in Killeen."
Several scholarships, Gonzales said, have been given by the society. During Christmas and Thanksgiving, the society donates food baskets to needy families.
Everyone who resides in the Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood areas who knows Mrs. Garcia agrees that she is a very caring person and speaks well of her, Gonzales said.
"She is consistent in these efforts, and one of these efforts led her to form a committee to visit and minister to both male and female prisoners incarcerated in the Gatesville prison," Gonzales said. "It is admirable she finds time to help others."
Through her real estate office, she was able to assist many soldiers who for one reason or another were unable to obtain housing for their families within the Killeen area, Gonzales said.
Garcia, a native of Puerto Rico, graduated in 1951 from Santa Maria Catholic University in Ponce, Puerto Rico, with a bachelor of science degree in education. For five years, she taught first- and second-graders in Ponce.
Upon graduation, she married Florencio "Guz" Garcia, who was drafted in the U.S. Army.
While her husband was serving in the Korean War, Garcia and her children stayed in Ponce. After the war in 1955, the Garcias moved from Puerto Rico to Honolulu, Hawaii.
While in Hawaii, Garcia said she could only get work as a substitute teacher. But she wanted more.
"I didn't like that," Garcia said. "I wanted a steady job."
Garcia said she always wanted to be a hairdresser, so she went to cosmetology school in Hawaii and got a job at the beauty salon on the military base at Schofield Barracks.
In 1959, the Garcias arrived in Killeen.
"I looked around, and they had just one beauty salon in the whole town," said Garcia, who opened the first Hispanic beauty salon in Killeen in 1960 at Avenue D and Eighth Street.
After a few years, Garcia said she owned three beauty salons in Killeen -- another one on Eighth Street and the third one in Midtown Mall off Business Highway 190.
During the '60s and '70s, Garcia said she attended meetings in Temple with other hairdressers, and they, in turn, formed a cosmetology association.
"I helped organize the one in Killeen, called the Killeen Affiliate of Cosmetology Number 59. And I was its first president," Garcia said.
Garcia said her husband opened a cafe on then West Business Highway 190. It was the first Latin cafe in Killeen, called The Garcia Latin Cafe.
At the same location, her husband opened a produce market called Puerto Rico Imports. Also at the same location, he opened a pawn shop.
After a few years, Garcia said her husband started to become ill, and she couldn't manage all these businesses. So, she sold them and went into real estate.
In 1978, after she and her husband got their broker's license, they opened a real estate office on Fort Hood Street.
When she organized the Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana, Garcia said she and the people in the organization worked hard to bring together all the Hispanics in and around the Fort Hood area. She said they put on many activities to show the culture and the different nationalities of the Hispanics that were living in and around the city of Killeen.
"When I had the beauty shops, I saw then the need for people to know who Hispanics are and where we come from," said Garcia, noting Hispanics are people from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Peru and Spain.
To display these various cultures, Garcia said that one night the inhabitants of each of these countries would show off their native foods. The next night, it might be a culture of dances.
"They would perform the dances from their own country with the outfits, costumes and everything else. It was beautiful, and we had many, many activities like that," said the 84-year-old matriarch.
At the same time, Garcia said they helped out the people in need for money, for help, for food or for medicine. "We were doing both things at the same time," she said.
"I saw the need for all of this in 1960 when we started our first beauty salon, because people did not know who we were," Garcia said. "They were coming up to me and would ask, 'how did you get here? Do you need a passport to get to the United States from Puerto Rico? And I would say, 'no we don't need a passport, because we are citizens by birth. We belong to the United States."
Garcia said she had a friend from Puerto Rico who was a blonde with blue eyes. "They would come to me and say, 'she is blonde and with blue eyes. I thought there were only Negroes in Puerto Rico,'" said Garcia, one of the first members of LULAC. "I would tell them that we are a mixed culture, and that we have all kinds of races in Puerto Rico -- black, brown and whites."
Garcia said she is also proud of Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana, because she was not only able to bring the various facets of Hispanic society together but also involve some Americans.
The first treasurer of the organization was Dr. Daniel Kott, who didn't speak Spanish. "Now, he is involved in the theater with the ethnic groups who he teaches dancing, music and acting," said Garcia, noting Kott's wife, also an American, is involved with the group.
"So, I feel honored that I was able to bring other people who are not Hispanic into the Hispanic culture," Garcia said.
In 1994, Garcia retired to help her severely ill husband, who died in 1998.
She continues her work at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she has served as a lecturer, Eucharist minister, a member of the Killeen Ultreya of St. Joseph Cursillo movement and the historical reporter.
In 1997, she wrote a cookbook to help a sick friend in need of money.
"I put it together with my recipes and my family's recipes," Garcia said. "The main reason I did it was to help a person who needed money for surgery. With the profits, I helped pay for her hospital bills."
Even at 84 years old, Garcia continues her tradition of preparing a hefty meal every Wednesday for her family of four children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
