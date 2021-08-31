The Killeen Independent School District will host five meetings in September to gather public feedback about rezoning plans which will impact thousands of high school students.
At a school board meeting on Aug. 10, the Killeen ISD board of trustees approved Superintendent John Craft to conduct a series of rezoning hearings at 5:30 p.m. on each of the following dates:
- Sept. 13 at Harker Heights High School Auditorium
- Sept. 15 at Ellison High School Auditorium
- Sept. 16 at Killeen High School Auditorium
- Sept. 27 at Harker Heights Elementary School Cafeteria
- Sept. 29 at Shoemaker High School Cafeteria
The district is adjusting school attendance zones to alleviate high school overcrowding while also filling the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
Feedback from the upcoming rezoning public hearings will be gathered and analyzed prior to a recommendation being made to the school board for consideration Oct. 12, according to the district.
If the rezoning plan is approved, some 2,000 KISD students would be rezoned for different high schools, according to the proposed high school attendance zone map pitched to the school board Aug. 10.
Current 10th and 11th grade students would be allowed to grandfather into their current schools next year, according to the district, assuming they provide their own transportation.
Previously, Craft discussed the obstacles associated with rezoning, but said the proposed plan would help alleviate overcrowding issues and the need for portable buildings at area high schools.
At a board meeting Aug. 24, Craft said both Ellison and Harker Heights high schools are already “full.”
“I say all of this because, with the opening of Chaparral, we may be preparing to open that campus with a little bit larger numbers than anticipated,” he said at the most recent board meeting.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s proposed school zone changes:
- 435 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266 and 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
- 620 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384 and 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
- 138 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
- 322 HHHS students from zones 124-130 and 140-142 will move to KHS.
- 197 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
- 357 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338 and 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
- 43 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
- 194 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
- 60 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.